Irish, Bearcats lead slew of local teams hungry for hardware

Mason Schweizer

mschweizer@daily-journal.com 815-937-3300

A year ago, uncertainty muddled the Milford-Cissna Park football program. At the risk of losing the program due to low numbers, the Bearcats and head coach Clint Schwartz took a leap of faith into the new, unknown Illinois 8-Man Football Association.

The result was the inaugural I8FA state trophy, the first state title in program history.

For senior offensive linemen Rudy King, he knew when he entered the program as a freshmen that something special was around the corner and that the bold move to the I8FA got out those last bits of effort and energy required to realize their potential.

“Coming into my freshman year, I knew we could be good — I looked around and thought that everyone we had around us was talented,” King said. “The first couple years, we just didn’t give it everything we had.

“Last year, I knew we had a real chance because of all the changes we had, plus being able to get into a new system.”

Meanwhile, almost everything at Bishop McNamara was about the opposite of what it was in Milford. Hall of fame coach Rich Zinanni entered his 44th season with a perfect mixture of upperclassmen and underclassmen, linemen and skill players.

Although they hadn’t made the playoffs in two seasons, their prior appearance netted an IHSA Class 3A state title. Behind a historic season from running back Tyshon King, the Irish once again reached the playoffs and a state championship, falling to Immaculate Conception, the only team to defeat the Irish last season, in the Class 4A championship.

And now both teams have turned to the 2019 season, one they hope will once again yield hardware. For Zinanni, the big picture will come together by doing the small things.

“There’s a lot of little things and football and those are what are important,” Zinanni said. “The team that makes the least mistakes and does the little things right normally wins.

“When we get really good at those little things and don’t make those little mistakes, we’re gonna be really good.”

The Irish and Bearcats aren’t alone in their hardware pursuits. Bradley-Bourbonnais has proven that if they make the daunting Class 7A playoffs, they can make a push. Central has a slew of young talent, while Illinois Central Eight powers like Wilmington and Coal City would love adding a trophy.

But all of these teams have to walk before they can run. Week one begins Friday, the starting point for our 15 area squads.

And King knows that to win state again, the Bearcats, and all other local squads, will have to take it one game at a time.

“The standard this year is to win the first game,” King said. “We just have to go 1-0 every week.”