Bishop McNamara to rename field after coach Zinanni

Bishop McNamara will honor Coach Rich Zinanni and his career Aug. 30, when the school renames its football stadium.

Zinanni's career has spanned 54 years at Bishop McNamara, with 353 wins. He has spent 45 years as head coach, racking up nine state championship game appearances, which have resulted in five state championship titles. The stadium will be renamed "Rich Zinanni Stadium - Home of the Fightin' Irish."

In a news release, the school said Zinanni remains a positive influence to an extraordinary number of young people in our community. He is committed to demonstrating his Catholic faith by ensuring the football team gathers for Mass before each home game. Prayer is always a part of the huddle. There are generations of young men and women who have benefited and continue to benefit from his leadership. The school said it couldn't be more proud to honor him.

The Fightin' Irish play Bloom High School on Aug. 30. The junior varsity game begins at 5 p.m., and the varsity game begins at 7 p.m. The stadium dedication will be held between the games.

Bishop McNamara will be hosting area Pre-K through eighth-grade students in the Bishop McNamara Gymnasium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. All area grade school students attending the Grade School Night event will play games, receive giveaways and get free admission to the football game.

After the game, continued celebrations are planned at Brookmont Bowl.