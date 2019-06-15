GIRLS SOCCER: Daily Journal All-Area team, Player of the Year announced

Daily Journal Staff Report

The <strong>2019 girls soccer season</strong> provided some of the area’s most successful teams of the area sports season.

<strong>Herscher</strong> led that success with a third-place finish in the IHSA Class 1A State Finals.

<strong>Mattie</strong> <strong>Brown</strong> leads a charge of six Tigers on the All-Area squad with <strong>Player</strong> <strong>of</strong> <strong>the</strong> <strong>Year</strong> honors. Mattie’s story can be found in <strong>Wednesday’s Daily Journal</strong>.

Herscher wasn’t the only team to find top-notch success this season.

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais</strong> won a Class 3A regional, and <strong>Peotone</strong> and <strong>Bishop</strong> <strong>McNamara</strong> were Class 1A regional champs.

McNamara had its best season in school history under first-year coach Marty Ruberry, and crosstown <strong>Kankakee</strong> also enjoyed a pleasant turnaround under their new coach, Vincent Mkhwanazi.

All of that success in the area brought together one of the most talent-rich All-Area teams in recent history, which can be found on <strong>pages C6 and C7.</strong>