BASEBALL: Walthers' walkoff sends Herscher to sectional championship

SENECA — A week ago, Herscher’s baseball team had lost twice as many games as it had won and looked like a sure early out in IHSA Class 2A Regional play.

Now, the Tigers are a game away from back-to-back sectional championships.

After throwing a tremendous seven innings on the mound, Justin Walthers delivered a walkoff single in the bottom of the 10th inning of the Tigers’ IHSA Class 2A Seneca Sectional semifinal to give Herscher a 4-3 win against Chicago U-High that has the Tigers in Saturday’s sectional title game against Bishop McNamara.

“We’d rather have nobody else up there than him,” Tigers coach Eric Regez said of his cleanup hitter. “His composure is his strength and no situation is too big for him.”

That composure Regez spoke of was evident when Walthers was asked what was going through his mind when he stepped up to the plate with Elliot Engelman on third and Tanner Mullin on first with two outs and the game on the line.

“I was just looking for a fastball to drive somewhere,” Walthers said with an innocent tone.

Wednesday’s game had no shortage of drama and theatrics that began in the first, when Walthers delivered an RBI double that scored Engelman and gave the Tigers an early 1-0 lead.

Walthers was in a groove from the get-go, cruising through the first two innings without much of a hiccup, but in the third, the Maroons were able to small-ball their way to a three-run inning off of two infield hits, three stolen bases and one sharply-hit single.

“Justin pitched as good as he could tonight,” Regez said. “He had one crummy inning but bounced back from that.”

Bouncing back even might be an understatement. Walthers tossed the next four innings, half of which he sat down the Maroons in order and another that saw him face the minimum after picking off a runner between second and third on a successful fake pickoff play.

He allowed the three third-inning runs on four hits and three walks, striking out nine.

“I am really proud of Justin — he came in here confident and threw an amazing game,” left fielder Ben Koranda said. “He set the tone in the beginning of the game and pitched well throughout.”

The Tigers fell behind 3-1 after that third inning, but were able to tie the game in the sixth. With ducks on the pond and Tanner Mullin at the plate, Mullin chopped a high grounder off the plate in between shortstop and third base. While one run scored on the throw, one that Mullin would have beaten out, the Tigers tied it up with a second run on an errant throw.

“I was on deck at the time, so I was pumped,” Walthers said. “I was ready to get back on the mound again.”

Walthers went back on the mound for the seventh and got immediate help from Koranda, who chased down a deep fly to left and was able to get his glove up to catch it moments before crashing directly into the fence, just a few innings after a breathtaking diving catch.

“I came into this game saying, ‘I’m going to put my body on the line; I don’t care if I faceplant into the fence,’” Koranda said. “Which I did but just as long as I had the ball in my glove.”

Maroons pitcher Eli List was just as sharp on the rubber as his counterpart and was able to also work through the seventh inning, allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits and four walks.

That sent the game to extra frames, which is really when things just got started. James Menard came on to pitch for the Tigers, his first postseason action. And he was sensational, allowing one hit and one hit batter in three shutout innings of work.

He struck out a pair of batters in the second, two punchouts that sandwiched a Noah List single. But List was gunned down at second trying to steal on Tigers’ catcher Austin Yeast, who fired a bullet down to second just two pitches before Menard closed the door with his second punchout of the inning.

Menard said he owed it to Walthers and the rest of his Tiger teammates to keep the good mojo going on the mound.

“Justin always throws well when he comes out and I just had to do my part,” Menard said. “We’ve fought so hard all season to get here and going into the ninth and 10th innings, we had just fought so hard, I had to pay it to them.”

That set the stage for the Tigers, who got things started early with an Engelman one-out single. After Koranda added a bloop hit, Mullin sent a pitch flying to the center field warning track that was knocked down and fired to second to retire Koranda on a fielder’s choice.

That brought up Walthers, who sent a Zach Leslie offering just a few feet short of the left field fence to walk the Tigers off and into a sectional championship appearance, giving Menard his first pitching win of the season in the process.

“If you told me at the beginning of the year that his first win would be in the sectional semis, I would be shocked,” Regez said. “You just have to give him credit for keeping them down, and as the home team, every time you keep them down, you give yourself a chance.”

<strong>Up Next</strong>

The Tigers will take on Bishop McNamara at 11 a.m. Saturday in Seneca for the rights to a sectional championship plaque. Irish coach Kurt Quick was an assistant for Regez’s Tigers squad that advanced to the IHSA Class 2A State Finals last season, giving Saturday’s matchup extra meaning.

“I’m just glad that one of us will be in the super-sectional, that’s really special,” Regez said. “If you would of told me at the beginning of the year that we’d be playing against the Irish in the sectional championship, I’d be shocked, but here we are trying to make it happen.”

While Regez is no stranger to sectional championships — a win Saturday would give him his 10th such title in 27 years — the Tigers’ current squad is new to such success.

Last year’s team lost nine starters, with Koranda (designated hitter) and Walthers (relief pitcher) the only two returning players with meaningful experience. There were growing pains along the road for a Tigers team that currently sits at 14-22 on the season, but now, that’s all in the rear view.

“It’s been a little bit at a time, just inching our way up here so to speak,” Regez said. “We played some close games, lost to some good teams, but you could tell we were making progress.”