ROUNDUP: Monday's prep sports scores

<strong>BASEBALL</strong>

<strong>Coal City 12, Westmont 2</strong> <strong>(6 innings)</strong>

The Coalers couldn’t have started their Monday doubleheader much better than they did, scoring seven runs in the second inning to cruise with the win.

Payton Hutchings went 3 for 4 with a double, three runs and two RBIs. Mickey McDowell and Abram Wills each had multi-hit games — McDowell scored, and Wills scored twice and drove in a pair. Tyson Spencer singled and scored three runs.

Cameron Lander brought his A-game to the mound, allowing an earned run on five hits and two walks in a complete game.

<strong>Coal City 3, Westmont 2</strong>

The Coalers wrapped up an unblemished 12-0 Interstate Eight Conference season when Drew Moir was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the sixth inning to score Tyson Elliot and break a 2-2 tie.Hutchings went 2 for 4 with a solo home run. McDowell had another three hits, including a double, and an RBI. Keegan Gagliardo had a pair of hits.

Spencer earned the win by allowing an earned run on five hits and three walks in six innings.

<strong>IHSA Class 1A Grant Park Regional</strong>

<strong>Donovan 5, St. Anne 4 (8 innings)</strong>

After the Cardinals erased a 4-1 sixth inning deficit to force extra innings, the Wildcats made short work of the extra frames by scoring in the eighth.

Andy Onnen went 2 for 5 with a double and a run for Donovan. Michael Paris had a two-run single as the only other hit for the Wildcats.

Caleb Klecan earned the win in relief after allowing a pair of earned runs on three hits and three walks in two innings.

No stats were reported for St. Anne.

<strong>IHSA Class 2A GCMS Regional</strong>

<strong>Prairie Central 11, Iroquois West 1 (5 innings)</strong>

The Raiders couldn’t get their bats going against a deep Hawks pitching staff, as Jack McMillan had the lone Iroquois West hit and run.

<strong>IHSA Class 2A Watseka Regional</strong>

<strong>Hoopeston 2, Watseka 1</strong>

The Warriors held a 1-0 lead from the top of the first all the way through the bottom of the sixth, when the Cornjerkers broke through for a pair to take the late lead.

Connor Curry went 2 for 2 with a double and the Warriors’ lone run. He was driven in by Jayden Hemp’s double. Ben Lyznicki and Mason Gibson had a hit apiece.Lyznicki was brilliant on the bump, allowing just those two earned runs on six hits and two walks.

<strong>SOFTBALL</strong>

<strong>Beecher 12, Coal City 0 (5 innings)</strong>

Kayla Hon notched her 20th win in the circle with a shutout performance that saw the senior right-hander strike out 13 Coalers and allow just two hits and two walks in the five-inning shutout.

The Bobcats gave Hon all the support she needed with four runs in the second and added seven more in the third to break it wide open.

Margaret Landis went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a run and three RBIs. Alyssa Oldenburg went 2 for 3 with a run and two RBIs. Christina Lorenzatti doubled, scored and drove in a pair. Karly Bainbridge and Faith Curran each had a hit and scored twice.

<strong>Wilmington 15, Streator 5 (6 innings)</strong>

The Wildcats slapped 20 hits and scored in every inning in their regular season finale.

Kiley Sowa roped three doubles and drove in five runs. Katie Kucharski went 5 for 5 with a two doubles, two runs and five RBIs. Ava Narine had three hits and scored three runs. Bella Egizio had two hits, two runs and an RBI.

Jenny Kucharski earned the win by tossing three shutout innings, allowing just one hit.

<strong>Trinity 12, Grace Christian 2</strong>

The Eagles earned the rivalry game win in impressive fashion by scoring nine runs in the fifth inning to earn their 19th win of the season, tied for the most in program history.

Leah Lindsey and Colby McDivett each had a pair of hits, and the bottom third of the Eagles’ order combined to reach base nine times and score six runs.

McDivett was sensational in the circle yet again, striking out eight and allowing an earned run on two hits in a complete game.

No stats for Grace Christian were reported.<strong>IHSA Class 1A Dwight Regional</strong>

<strong>St. Anne 18, Donovan 0</strong>

No stats were reported for this game.

<strong>IHSA Class 2A Watseka Regional</strong>

<strong>Milford 2, Iroquois West 0</strong>

Kaylee Warren was sensational in Monday’s pitcher’s duel, tossing a three-hitter for the Bearcats to help them advance to Tuesday’s regional quarterfinal.

Warren also had one of seven Milford hits. Lyndsey Leitz had an RBI single, and Emmaleah Marshino scored both of the game’s runs.

Emma Lopez was dynamic in her own right in the circle. She also tossed a complete game, allowing two earned runs on seven hits and three walks.

Jacey Stiers went 2 for 3 with a double for the Raiders.

<strong>BOYS TRACK & FIELD</strong>

<strong>Dwight Tony Thorsen Invite</strong>

<em>Central, 163 points (first place); Coal City, 81 (second); Dwight, 70 (third); Peotone, 41 (fourth); Manteno, 36 (fifth); Milford-Cissna Park, 35 (sixth); Wilmington, 28 (seventh); Bishop McNamara, 25 (eighth); St. Anne, 24 (ninth); Beecher, 21 (10th).</em>The Comets dominated to near perfection, as they took home a first place finish in all but two events. They swept all four relays, and Kodie Willis swept the shot put (45-feet-3) and discus 135-feet-1).

Chandler Burrow won the 100-meter dash (11.23 seconds), and Caden Perry took gold in the 400-meter dash (51.91 seconds) in sprint races. The Comets swept distance, as Trevor Swanson won the 800-meter run (2:06.54), Jeremy Snejberg won the 1600-meter run (4:47.23) and Christian Ladehoff took first in the 3200-meter run 10:55.07).

Jefferson Caspary also took gold for the Comets by winning the 100-meter hurdles in 15.66 seconds. Dwight’s Dusty Manietta won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.96 seconds, and Connor Skubic, of Coal City, won the 200-meter dash (23.07 seconds).

<strong>Champaign News-Gazette Honor Roll Meet</strong>

Watseka’s Rusty Kuhlman had the best finish of any local boy at Monday’s special event in Urbana, finishing second in the shot put with a throw of 51-feet-3.

The Warriors also got Top-5 finishes from Ethan Keller, who took third in the 300-meter hurdles (41.19 seconds); Jameson Cluver and his fourth-place finish in the 400-meter dash (51.41 seconds); and Gamino Dakota, who took fifth in the 3200-meter run (11:17.82).

Iroquois West took home a fourth-place finish in the 4-by-800-meter relay with a time of 8:36.99.

<strong>GIRLS TRACK & FIELD</strong>

<strong>Champaign News-Gazette Honor Roll Meet</strong>

The girls side of things saw the area’s lone victors, as Milford-Cissna Park’s 4-by-400-meter relay team won first place with a time of 4:15.53. The Bearcats also found Top-5 relay finishes in the 4-by-100-meter (fourth) and 4-by-200-meter relay (fifth).

Watseka’s Kinzie Parsons finished sixth in the shot put with a throw of 34-feet-3.

<strong>BOYS TENNIS</strong>

<strong>Coal City 6, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1</strong>

The Coalers were red hot Monday, as five of their six victories came in straight sets.

Xander Smith (6-0, 6-0), Logan Barrus (6-0, 6-4) and Tyler Polarek (6-4, 6-1) swept through singles action, and Ilya Dimitrijevich and Christian Overton (5-6, 7-6, 6-4) and Alex Gernenz and Zach Gagliardo (6-0, 6-2) won doubles action.

The Boilers’ doubles team of Thomas Musgrave and Andrew Passwater (6-2, 6-4) were victorious.

<strong>COLLEGE BASEBALL</strong>

<strong>Moraine Valley 9, KCC 7</strong>

No stats were reported for this game.

<strong>NAIA Championship Opening Round</strong>

<strong>Olivet Nazarene University 9, Jarvis Christian College 3</strong>

The Tigers opened up their National Tournament in style, raking in 14 hits in the decisive victory.

Nathan Moonen went 3 for 5 with a run and two RBIs. Jacob Bulthuis also had three hits, including a double, and drove in a pair. Mason Sherrill had two hits and two runs, and Ryan Campbell and R.J. Rienow each had a hit and two runs.

Tyler Guertin struck out seven and allowed an earned run on two hits in 6 2/3 innings to earn the win.

<strong>Faulkner University 15, Olivet Nazarene University 3</strong>

No stats were available for this game at the time of publication.

<strong>COLLEGE SOFTBALL</strong>

<strong>NAIA National Championship Opening Round</strong>

<strong>Olivet Nazarene University 4, Morningside College 2</strong>

The Tigers recovered from a 2-1 deficit with a three-run third inning to go ahead 4-2, which was the game’s final result.

That third inning was highlighted by a two-run home run from Emily Carstens. Sara Beers went 3 for 4 and scored twice. Alli Davis had a hit and scored.

Carstens went the distance in the circle, allowing two earned runs on eight hits and a walk.