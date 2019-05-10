GIRLS SOCCER: Bishop McNamara wins first regional title

KANKAKEE — Bishop McNamara’s entire season has been history in the making, and the Irish continued that Friday in their IHSA Class 1A Reed-Custer Regional championship.

The Irish continued to build upon their season firsts by winning their first regional championship in school history when they defeated Manteno 9-0 at McNamara. The game was originally planned to be held at Reed-Custer, but heavy overnight rain forced the location switch to a home game for the Irish.

McNamara extended its winning streak to 17 games and improved to 17-2 overall. Manteno ended its season with a 10-7 record.

After a tight first 16 minutes of play, Liv Lorenc scored the game’s first goal to give the Irish the early lead.

Over the next six minutes, Midori Dotson, who hadn’t played in the past few games due to illness, scored two goals to give Bishop McNamara all the momentum and a three-goal lead going into halftime.

“Midori had an unbelievable game — I wasn’t sure if she was going to be able to play today,” Irish coach Marty Ruberry said. “She messaged me earlier and said she was good to go, so I put her in the lineup. And she was phenomenal tonight.”

Dotson knew she didn’t want miss the opportunity to make history.

“The whole hype of the game and excitement from the team got me up to play,” Dotson said. “I wanted to play in this game more than any other game.”

Ali Berg scored seven minutes into the second half to extend the lead to 4-0. Ten minutes later, Lauren Krisko added a another goal, followed by another one two minutes later by Lorenc.

Krisko and Lorenc both added another goal later on as well.

Berg scored her 50th goal of the season on the games final goal to make the games final score.

“She’s always in the right spots and finishes consistently,” Ruberry said. “Credit her teammates for getting her the ball in scoring opportunities, but she takes her chances and that’s what you want from your goal scorer, somebody who’s gonna take those chances and put them in the back of the net.”

Irish goalkeeper Amelia Conroy had her seventh consecutive shutout and 13th overall on the season.

“I have to give my defense all the credit,” Conroy said. ”They always keep the ball out of my half of the field and have a lot of games where teams can’t even get shots off. If they can’t get shots off, shutouts happen.”

For Manteno, the loss signified the end to an era for coach Justin Emerson.

“These seniors are a great class. They were freshman when I took over as coach. Their journey has been my journey and we’ve done it together,” Emerson said. “This group has played in two (other) regional championships and two sectional championships as well. Tonight wasn’t what we wanted but that doesn’t take away from anything that these kids have accomplished.”

<strong>Stat Book</strong>

Lorenc netted a hat trick for the Irish. Berg, Dotson, and Krisko each had two goals.

For Manteno, Goalkeeper Madi O’Dell had 22 saves.

<strong>Up Next</strong>

The Irish will play St. Laurence at the IHSA Class 1A Manteno Sectional semifinal on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.