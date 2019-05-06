TRACK & FIELD: Boilers boys, Kankakee girls claim All-City titles

BRADLEY — Bradley-Bourbonnais boys track and field coach Freddie Dudek only knows one thing when it comes to the annual All-City meet with Kankakee and Bishop McNamara: Winning.

For the 10th time in Dudek’s 10 years with the Boilers, the boys captured the local rivalry meet at Bradley-Bourbonnais on Monday. The Boilers scored a whopping 97 points — more than Kankakee (49) and Bishop McNamara (29) combined.

“I think we had a lot clicking tonight,” Dudek said. “We won all four relays; we at least placed in all the events on the track.

“We’re young in the field ... but a lot of guys got personal bests today.”

<strong>Kankakee girls win</strong>

It took Kays coach Marques Lowe just one year to celebrate an All-City title, as the Lady Kays earned an impressive 92 points to topple the Boilers (68) and the Irish (10).

“Our girls are really primed at this time — they’ve bought into the teachings I’ve taught them about staying mentally tough; they’re staying locked in and really just grinding,” Lowe said. “They’re in a totally different state than last year. They believe in themselves, their coaches, their teammates.”

<strong>Taylor wins thrice</strong>

Kankakee’s Robert Taylor claimed the All-City championship in three different events — the long jump, the triple jump and the 110-meter hurdles.

The championships mean something extra to Taylor given his unique situation.

“I’ve been through all three school systems. I went to Bradley schools all through middle school and then Bishop Mac my first three years in high school, now I’m here at Kankakee,” Taylor said. “It’s great to see all my old teammates and coaches again and compete against them.”

<strong>Irish’s Provost wins 3200 M</strong>

Bishop McNamara freshman Chase Provost won the first All-City championship of his career in the 3200-meter run in a dashing time of 10:40.10. Irish coach J.J. Hollis said he believes the sky is the limit for Provost.

“He’s going to be one of the best runners the area has ever seen,” Hollis said. “He will break all of our school records and maybe some state records.”

<strong>Alsvig takes 1st in 800 M, 1600 m</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais senior Jessica Alsvig won a pair of distance races, taking first in both the 800-meter run (2:37) and 1600-meter run (5:36.20)

“I’ve been working really hard this year, and I’ve been seeing consistent improvement,” Alsvig said. “It’s rewarding to see all that hard work pay off.”

Bradley-Bourbonnais girls track coach Matt McClain has been impressed with his senior’s leadership.

“She’s been grinding all season and has had some really great workouts,” McClain said. “She was really close to setting a personal record in the 800.”

<strong>Kankakee’s Townes wins 110 hurdles</strong>

The Kays’ Ladonna Townes jumped her way to a championship in the 110-meter hurdles. Townes said she believes her will to win carried her to victory Monday.

“You have to want to win, and I really wanted to win,” Townes said.”It feels great to win a city championship representing Kankakee.”

<strong>Boilers’ Spaulding wins 400 M by a hair</strong>

Leontae Spaulding edged out McNamara’s Timothy Harris by the tightest of margins to win the 400-meter run, taking the race by a mere 0.14 seconds.

“A lot of hard work and dedication was put into this,” Harris said. “It’s a blessing.”

Spaulding went on to win the 200-meter dash (23.46 seconds) later in the meet to claim his second All-City Championship of the day.

<strong>Boys 1st-Place Finishes</strong>

4x800 M relay — Bradley-Bourbonnais; 4x100 relay — Bradley-Bourbonnais; 3200 M— Chase Provost, Bishop McNamara; 110 M hurdles — Robert Taylor, Kankakee; 100 M Dash — Isaiah Nwolenkwo, Bradley-Bourbonnais; 800 M — Austin Fritz, Bradley-Bourbonnais; 4x200 relay — Bradley-Bourbonnais; 400 M — Leontae Spaulding, Bradley-Bourbonnais; 300 M hurdles — Bryson George, Bradley-Bourbonnais; 1600 M — Austin Fritz, Bradley-Bourbonnais; 200 M — Leontae Spaulding, Bradley Bourbonnais

<strong>Girls 1st-Place Finishes</strong>

4x800 M relay — Bradley-Bourbonnais; 4x100 relay — Kankakee; 3200 M — Alaina Bahr, Bradley-Bourbonnais; 100 M hurdles — Ladonna Townes, Kankakee; 100 M — Jocelynn Crowell, Kankakee; 800 M — Jessica Alsvig, Bradley-Bourbonnais; 4x200 relay — Kankakee; 400 M — Jae Alderson; 300 H — Jonnyse Pitts, Kankakee; 1600 M — Jessical Alsvig, Bradley-Bourbonnais; 200 M — Jocelynn Crowell, Kankakee