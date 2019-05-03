ROUNDUP: Friday's prep sports scores

<strong>BASEBALL</strong>

<strong>Reed-Custer 5, Lockport 1</strong>

The Porters’ ninth-place ranking in Prep Baseball Report’s latest Illinois rankings didn’t scare the Comets, who came away with a huge nonconference win.

Noah Curl went 1-2 with a pai of RBIs. Caleb LaGrange and Nate Smith also drove in runs.

Josh Loomis was sensational on the mound, allowing an earned run on two hits and three walks in four innings, before Joel Hunt threw three hitless innings of relief to pick up the save.

<strong>Wilmington 10, Westmont 0 (5 innings)</strong>

The Wildcats broke a scoreless tie in the fourth by racking up a nine-run frame before tallying on another in the fifth for the 10-run rule win.

Conner Dempsay and Matt Sanchez each collected two hits, while Dempsay also scored. Mark Youngquist and and Eli Byrd each had a hit and two RBIs, while Youngquist doubled and drove in a pair.

Keaton Hopwood struck out six and allowed just two hits in three shutout innings.

<strong>Peotone 8, Plano 0</strong>

Caleb Hunter shut the Reapers down on the mound, striking out seven and allowing four hits in his shutout effort.

Nick Scroppo went 3 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI. Hunter added a pair of hits, including a double, a run and two RBIs. Cesar Anaya went 2 for 5 with a double, two runs and an RBI.

<strong>Gardner-South Wilmington 16, St. Anne 1 (5 innings)</strong>

The Panthers scored all 16 of their runs in the first three innings, highlighted by a nine-run third inning.

Nathan Wozniak had a 3 for 3 day that included a double, a stolen base, three runs and two RBIs. Chris Ruiz also had three hits and a stolen base, and added two runs and four RBIs. Connor Steichen went 3 for 4 with a double and two runs.

Matthew Wepprecht earned the win by tossing a complete game and allowing an earned run on two hits and two walks, adding seven strikeouts. Devon Lamie and James Page each had hits for the Cardinals.

<strong>Crete-Monee 4, Beecher 2</strong>

The Bobcats saw their 16-game winning streak come to an end with a home nonconference loss Friday.

Nick Noles doubled and Keeton Shine singled to represent the Bobcats’ lone hits. Hunter Eastham and Tyler Brody each scored a run.

Ryan LeBlanc struck out seven and allowed four runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings.

<strong>Milford 6, Danville Schlarman 0</strong>

Brady Marshino pitched one of the area’s best games of the year Friday, allowing two hits and three walks in six shutout innings, while fanning seven for the Bearcats.

Marshino added a pair of hits, a run and two RBIs at the dish. Alex Barney went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs. Luke McCabe also had a pair of hits and drove in a run.

<strong>Herscher 5, Lisle 4</strong>

The Tigers held off a furious Lions rally, seeing their lead go from 5-0 to 5-4, but never gave up their lead. Grant Goytia went 2 for 3 with a double, a run and an RBI. Maxx Becker and Justin Walthers each had two-run doubles.

Walthers worked into the sixth inning, pitching 5-plus innings and allowing three earned runs on four hits and four walks to earn the win.

<strong>SOFTBALL</strong>

<strong>Trinity 11, Grace Christian 1 (5 innings)</strong>

After being shutout in the first inning, the Eagles scored at least a pair in each of the next four to defeat their crosstown rivals.

Emma Marcukaitis and Jaycie McLean each had a pair of hits for the Eagles, while Marcukaitis added three runs and an RBI and McLean had a run and three RBIs.

Colby McDivitt was once again dominant in the circle, striking out seven and allowing four hits in five shutout innings.

Morgan Seccombe had a pair of hits and scored for the Crusaders.

<strong>Wilmington 15, Westmont 1 (5 innings)</strong>

The Kucharski sisters couldn’t be stopped on Friday, as Katie and Jenny combined for five hits, three runs and 10 RBIs.

Jenny Kucharski slugged a pair of homeruns and drove in five. Katie Kucharski went 3 for 4 with a homerun, two doubles, a run and five RBIs. Ava Narine and Kiley Sowa each homered as well.

Katie Kucharski struck out six and allowed an earned run on three hits to pick up the win.

<strong>Watseka 18, Donovan 0 (4 innings)</strong>

The Warriors scored eight runs apiece in the second and third innings to control Friday’s nonconference matchup from start to finish.

Magan Harris threw her second no-hitter of the season, striking out seven and allowing three walks. She also hit a three-run homerun.

Kennedy Bauer went 3-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Warriors. Natalie Schroeder doubled twice and drove in a pair. Cassie Peters, Sydney McTaggart and Courtney Thompson all had a pair of hits, while McTaggart added three RBIs and Thompson scored three runs.

<strong>Milford 11, Danville Schlarman 1 (5 innings)</strong>

The Bearcats had more doubles (six) than Schlarman had hits (five) in their 10-run rule win.

Jacklyn Mowrey went 3 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI. Kaylee Warren doubled, scored and drove in four. Lyndsey Leitz went 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and three RBIs. Julia Bushnell tossed a complete game, allowing an earned run on five hits.

<strong>Streator 7, Coal City 6</strong>

The Coalers took a 6-4 lead into the seventh, but couldn’t close the door on the Bulldogs.

Abbie Cullick went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Madelaine Ragain had a pair of hits, including a double and three RBIs. Natalie Teague had two hits, two runs and two RBIs.

<strong>Gardner-South Wilmington 8, St. Anne 2</strong>

Grace Langellier had a pair of doubles while Kendall Yuknis struck out seven in a losing effort for the Cardinals.

No stats were reported for Gardner-South Wilmington.

<strong>Gardner-South Wilmington 7, St. Anne 6</strong>

The Panthers narrowly earned the sweep in Friday’s nightcap.

Langellier added three more hits, including another double. Shelby Davis had a pair of hits, including a double. Taylor DeYoung and Paige Klonowski had a pair of hits apiece.

<strong>GIRLS SOCCER</strong>

<strong>Coal City 2, Reed-Custer 0</strong>

Helen Onsen and Emma Oslakovich each scored first half goals for the Coalers in their Interstate Eight Conference win.

Trinity Yarshen and Mackenzie Leach each had an assist, while Brittny White picked up her seventh shutout of the season with 11 saves.

<strong>Bloom 5, Kankakee 2 (Thursday)</strong>

After a first half that saw the two Southland Athletic Conference squads tied at one, the Blazing Trojans took control in the second half for the win.

A pair of freshmen scored for the Kays in Aiyanna Lopez and Mariel Camargo, and Camargo also had an assist.

Ximena Sanchez was in goal in the first half for the Kays and had six saves, and Britany Martinez had four saves in the second half.

The Kays will host their inaugural Play for a Cause Day on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. to raise money for Donate for Life, a nonprofit organization working to raise awareness on organ donation.

<strong>Wilmington 5, Westmont 0 (Thursday)</strong>

No stats were reported for this game.

<strong>GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD</strong>

<strong>Lady Spartan Classic</strong>

<strong>Milford-Cissna Park 18 (eighth place), Watseka 16.5 (ninth place), Iroquois West 2 (13th place)</strong>

Watseka’s Kinzie Parsons was the lone local athlete to take home a first place finish, winning the shot put with a distance of 34-feet-10. Parsons also took sixth in the discus with a distance of 98-feet.

In team relays, the Warriors took fifth in both the 4x100 M (55.09 s) and 4x200 M (2:00.79).

The Bearcats were highlighted by a strong showing from Alexis Puetz, who finished third in the 100 M dash (13.51 s) and second in the 400 M dash (1:00.46).

The Raiders got top-ten finishes from Jadyn Baker, who finished ninth in the 1600 M run (6:20.70) and Kaylen Cote, who finished 10th in the 300 M hurdles (1:04.59).

<strong>COLLEGE BASEBALL</strong>

<strong>KCC 12, Olive-Harvey 2</strong>

The Cavaliers showed their plate discipline on Friday, picking up almost as many walks (nine) as they had hits (10).

Cole Stigleman led the way by going 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and three RBIs. Dylan Post had a pair of hits and three RBIs. Michael Machnic had a pair of hits, scored and drove in a pair. Nate Vargo went 2 for 3 with a double and two runs. Will Wentz allowed a pair of earned runs on seven hits and four walks in five innings to earn the win.