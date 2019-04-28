Several area basketball coaches honored

Four high school coaches, two college coaches and five middle school coaches officially were honored this week for their achievements during the 2018-19 season.

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association released their list of 2018-19 Coach of the Year honors, which is divided into six groups — men’s and women’s college, boys and girls high school and boys and girls middle school.

At the high school level, three girls coaches were honored — John Maniatis, of Kankakee; John Rutter, of Bishop McNamara; and Barry Bauer, of Watseka.

Maniatis led the Kays to their best season in school history, compiling a 30-1 regular season record before bowing out in the IHSA Class 3A Regional championship.

It is his 15th time receiving the honor and second in two years at Kankakee.

“I am humbled and grateful for the opportunities Kankakee School District 111 has given me, and we are super excited for the future of Kankakee girls basketball,” Maniatis said. “These last two years at Kankakee have been remarkable and to receive the Coach of the Year is a reflection of all of the hard work, dedication and effort the assistant coaches gave to and for the program.”

Rutter, who also serves as Bishop McNamara’s athletic director, led the Irish to their fifth regional championship in five years with the Irish in a season that saw them advance to the IHSA Class 3A super-sectional for the first time since their Class 2A state title in 2014-15, Rutter’s first year at the helm.

It is also Rutter’s second straight year being honored, and he also earned the honor after the championship run in 2015.

“It’s truly an honor to be selected among the many great coaches out there,” Rutter said. “Obviously, the girls are the ones that put in all the hard work and effort, which makes us look good as coaches.”

The Warriors reached their second straight Sweet Sixteen in IHSA Class 2A this season under Bauer’s guidance, their only two Sweet Sixteen appearances in program history.

Bauer, who has won three regional titles in his five years as Watseka’s head coach, also coaches the softball team and is the school’s athletic director, now has received eight Coach of the Year honors.

Long, in his 24th and final season coaching the Timberwolves, led them to their first IHSA State Finals championship game appearance this season and second trip to state.

At the college level, both the men’s and women’s coaches at Olivet Nazarene University were honored by the IBCA.

Women’s coach Lauren Glenn guided the Tigers to their seventh 20-win season in seven seasons as coach, as the 2018-19 squad compiled a 21-12 record.

They won the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament and ended their season in the first round of the NAIA Division II Women’s College Basketball Tournament.

IBCA awards are nothing new for Glenn, as this season is her fourth in a row winning the award.

Men’s coach Nick Birkey took over as interim coach around the start of the season, replacing the legendary Ralph Hodge, who passed away in November.

Birkey had his interim tag removed earlier this month, when the school officially named him the fourth head coach in program history after 10 years as one of Hodge’s assistants.

The Tigers were one of the most heart-warming stories of the season, as they won the CCAC regular season title and posted a 23-9 record, seeing their season end in the first round of the men’s national tournament.

“I am humbled that the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association has decided to name me to the honor, especially among so many outstanding and legendary coaches in our business,” Birkey said. “In order to earn such an award, exceptional players who form a great team are required.

“I am so appreciative of our student athletes this season and all we were able to accomplish. They make what I do enjoyable and very rewarding.”

Additionally, five middle school coaches from the area also were honored. In girls basketball, Jim Wedic and Scott McAllister, of Peotone, were named coaches of the year, as was Cissna Park’s Anthony Videka, who is also the girls varsity basketball coach.

Three boys coaches also were given the honor, all three of them coming from schools in Kankakee County — Todd Dersien, of Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center; Andrew Nicholas, of Bishop McNamara; and James Stevenson, of Kankakee Junior High School.