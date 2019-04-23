GIRLS WATER POLO: Schroeder's hat trick leads Boilers to big win over Andrew

The Bradley-Bourbonnais girls water polo team has been on a roll this year and continued that trend Tuesday, when they dominated from start to finish in a 7-1 South West Suburban Conference win against Andrew.

The win improved the Boilers to 17-6 overall and 5-2 in conference play.

Boilers coach Emily Kirby said her team’s advantage all year has been their communication on defense.

“Defensively, our girls talk the entire possession and communicate with each other extremely well,” Kirby said. “That’s how we’ve been winning games.”

The Boilers dominated the game’s opening quarter, jumping to a 3-0 lead, thanks to a Chloe Memenga goal four minutes into the game and two Megan Schroeder goals late in the quarter.

The signature Boiler defense made it tough for the Thunderbolts to get any decent looks at goal, and when they did, sophomore goalkeeper Sydney Kane was there to deny them, racking up 16 saves.

“Sydney is really dominant in the goal,” Kirby said. “And Lizzy Elliott plays really hard [defensively], creates a lot of pressure and gets steals. She’s absolutely killing it right now.”

Lani DeVelder scored a goal in the second to extend the lead to 4-0 at the half. She then connected with another goal two and a half minutes into the third quarter. Schroeder scored her third goal of the game to complete the hat trick with 33 seconds left in the third to make the score 6-0.

Colleen Bassett found the back of the net two minutes into the fourth quarter to extend the lead again. The Boilers didn’t give up their lone goal until there were 43 seconds left in the game, narrowly missing the shutout.

As somewhat of a niche sport in the area — the Boiler’s boys and girls teams are the only ones in the Kankakee valley area — Kirby said the game draws a little bit of influence from other, more commonly played and watched sports.

“The best thing about water polo is it’s pulling from all different sports — you see the offensive and defensive transition like in basketball and soccer,” Kirby said. “Also, there is a little bit of rugby and wrestling mixed in. It’s relatable, fun and fast-paced.”

As the Boilers continue to compete at a high level and reach the stretch run of the regular season, Kirby said the team’s postseason goals have begun to take shape.

“Our end-of-the-season goal is to win two postseason games,” Kirby said. “The most we’ve ever won is one, and that was a few seasons ago. Now, we want two.”

<strong>Stat Book</strong>

Schroeder finished with three goals and three steals. Bassett scored one goal, had two assists and one steal. Memenga scored one goal and had two assists. DeVelder had two goals and one steal. Kane had 16 saves in goal.

<strong>Up next</strong>

The Boilers travel to Lincoln-Way East at 5 p.m. today.