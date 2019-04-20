NETTER: Saying my final goodbye

When I first started in Kankakee in June 2017, I knew I wasn’t going to stay here forever. But I won’t lie, there was a period of time where if I remained here for the rest of my life, I don’t think it would have bothered me.

I’ve grown to love this area in ways I didn’t think I ever could. I’ve had the time of my life during my near two years here, and I couldn’t be more grateful for this experience.

To bring everyone up to speed who isn’t active on Twitter or social media, I struggled for about three to four weeks with this decision, but, ultimately, decided the time has come for me to go back home to Southeast Ohio.

I’ll be taking over as a sports editor of another newspaper just 25 to 30 minutes away from my hometown.

While the appeal of being back home near my family, friends and other loved ones was there, the fact remained I love this place and the surrounding communities I got the chance to see on occasions.

Trips to Milford, Cissna Park, Watseka, Reed-Custer, Beecher, Gardner-South Wilmington, Dwight and many others became a normal thing for me, and every single mile I put on my car was completely worth it.

Some people might be happy I’m leaving, which is fine. You have your opinion, and you’re rightfully entitled to it.

But I’m focusing on the positives, and judging by my Twitter timeline and our Daily Journal Prep Podcast numbers this week (highest numbers we’ve ever had), it seems I’ve done a lot of great things.

That’s not patting myself on the back because I’ll never give myself credit, that’s coming from those who took time out of their day to send me messages about the impact I’ve had on those as individuals and athletes.

I’ve been blessed beyond belief to cover and know such great athletes and even better kids throughout the area from Cissna Park to Beecher and everywhere in between.

I’ll continue to follow all of you and watch from a distance to see how life treats you. Feel free to send me a message every once in a while. You guys and girls made my job so much fun, I thank you for that.

A lot was made when I first started two years ago about the previous regime, and I got inside my own head that I had a standard to live up to. I soon realized there was no standard because some schools in certain sports hadn’t seen a Daily Journal sports reporter in five to10 years. Bizarre.

I made it my business to drive to every school I could to meet coaches/athletes/administrators face-to-face and give them the respect I wanted them to give me in return.

You only get one chance to make a good first impression, and I like to think that me going the extra mile to meet everyone did just that.

From that point on, it was all about being as fair and equal to all 24 schools as I could. I wasn’t always great at it, and I’m honest enough with myself to look back and say maybe I could have been better in some areas.

But my goal always was that whenever I left, I wanted to leave the sports section and reputation in a much better place than I found it.

And I believe myself, alongside Mason Schweizer, did just that, despite it only being just us two. We worked tirelessly to make sure kids got the coverage they worked hard for and deserved. Honestly, I’m upset we couldn’t give all of you even more than we did.

The list of memories I’ve made here literally are five miles long, and there’s probably some I’m still forgetting, but it’s been the greatest two-year stretch of my life.

From road trips to Peoria for state baseball, basketball and cross country, Normal for state wrestling all the way to nights in the office as late as 3:30 in the morning, it was all completely worth it.

While it completely stinks to leave in the middle of the spring sports season, it’s a decision I made for myself and future.

Thank you, Kankakee, for turning a young, inexperienced kid at 24 years old into a grown, independent man at the now age of 26. I’ll miss you all.