GIRLS SOCCER: Berg, Krisko lead Irish to one-sided victory

KANKAKEE — Don’t look now, but Bishop McNamara girl’s soccer team is about as hot as fish grease.

Playing in its third game in four days and fresh off playing in the Maine East Tournament, the Irish kept their wave of momentum going with a resounding 7-0 shutout victory against Marian Catholic.

Not only does the victory push their record to 9-2, it also extends their winning streak up to eight games.

“A lot has changed since that loss to Herscher,” Bishop McNamara coach Marty Ruberry said. “We were missing Liv (Lorenc) and Lauren (Krisko) in that game, but the big thing that has changed is I think girls are buying into the system. We’re working hard in the middle of the field, winning the ball and look for a quick outlet. We’re not giving the ball way as much anymore.”

<strong>Best on the field</strong>

It’s very rare that anytime Ali Berg steps on either the hardwood or soccer pitch that she isn’t the best player on the field.

And this year, she already has helped the Irish defeat Marian Catholic in the basketball season to clinch a Class 3A Sectional Championship.

“I wasn’t very familiar with Bishop McNamara before I took over,” Ruberry said. “But one thing I always heard was that as good of a soccer player she is, she’s that much better in basketball. I didn’t see her play, but I wish I did.”

Now it was time to do the same, just on the soccer pitch, and she notched the first goal of the game less than eight minutes in for a 1-0 lead.

Bad news for the Spartans was there was plenty more to come on her feet. She connected on her second goal off an assist from Halle Nugent just minutes later before completing the first half hat trick with just six minutes left in the half.

“She’s such an athlete,” Ruberry said. “You see a player like her who is 6-feet-1, very quick, limber, has good footwork and has the power she does, it’s not fair. She can dip her shoulders very well and she has an eye for the goal at all times. It’s fantastic and a great asset to have up front for any team.”

<strong>Next player up</strong>

Berg makes her money scoring, but in order for her to do what she does, it’s the players in the back row and midfield who have to get her the ball.

With Liv Lorenc not available for Monday’s game, that forced a couple of changes in the Irish’s lineup.

“Liv had a great tournament over the weekend and scored three goals,” Ruberry said. “I was curious to see how we’d adjust to having some moving pieces again.”

One of those moving pieces was Lauren Krisko moving up to the attacking mid position, and did she ever attack.

She couldn’t let Berg have all of the fun, so she joined the fray and scored the opening goal in the second half for a 4-0 lead.

After Berg netted her fourth goal of the night and Midori Dotson scored off a ricochet, Krisko notched the final goal of the game with less than a minute left as she outraced the Spartans’ back row and connected with the bottom right corner of the goal.

“She did a great job for us stepping up and into a different role,” Ruberry said. “She did a little bit of everything from that attacking mid role. I couldn’t be happier with her outing.

“Everyone has been stepping up more and more every game, it’s been fantastic to watch.”

<strong>Up next</strong>

Bishop McNamara is back in action on Thursday at Chicago Christian.