SOFTBALL: Irish outlast Boilers in All-City action

KANKAKEE — In nine years as head coach at Bishop McNamara, Laura Harms was a perfect 8-0 against Bradley-Bourbonnais.

After Saturday, it turned into 9-0.

Both teams took turns exchanging leads, but ultimately, the Irish had just a little more firepower and made the necessary defensive plays to outlast the Boilers 6-4 in All-City action.

“Our energy was much better than it is been the past couple of games,” Harms said. “And not just because it’s the Bradley-Bourbonnais-Bishop McNamara game. This is the type of energy we want to see in the future and the rest of the season. Everyone stepped up a little bit more.”

<strong>Game film</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais wasted no time striking the scoreboard first as Liz Schriner ripped an RBI single to left field, scoring Alex Benoit for a 1-0 in the top of the first.

“We told the girls that we had to come out attacking,” said Bradley-Bourbonnais assistant coach Alexa Salkeld, who filled in for head coach Haylee Beck. “We put up a run from the start and that had to be our style. Once we had momentum, we needed to take advantage of any errors (Bishop McNamara) had and opportunities we had.”

But the Irish countered back in the bottom of the second after Jaelyn Vickery scored on a fielder’s choice to the the game.

Later in the inning, Kara Kleinert beat out the infield single with two outs, and Kenna Kleinert turned on the jets from second base and slid safely into home avoiding the tag for a 2-1 Irish lead.

Yet, that lead didn’t last very long. After getting two quick outs, Benoit came through with a single followed by a walk to A.J. Talbot. That set the stage for Schriner, who took the first pitch to center field and legged out a 2-run double for a 3-2 Boiler lead in the top of the third.

“When Liz is up to bat, I feel very confident and so does the team,” Salkeld said. “She’s a great team player and always comes through when the team needs her.”

That was the last led the Boilers had for the day though. Bishop McNamara knotted the game back up after scoring on a fielding error. Another fielding error led to runners on second and third.

Anna Beckman came through with an RBI groundout to take the lead, followed by an RBI single to center field by Kara Kleinert for a 5-3 score.

Gillian McDermott ripped an RBI single after a Vickery triple that pushed the game to 6-3 in the fourth. The Boilers scored on a fielding error to cap the final score in the fifth.

Bishop McNamara’s 1-2-3 hitters in the lineup finished 0-for-10 at the plate, but McDermott and Vickery collected six of the team’s seven hits on the day along with Kara Kleinert’s RBI single.

“Softball is hard and hitting is hard as well,” Harms said. “If you’e a successful hitter, you’re batting .400 or so, yet it’s failing. You’re going to fail more than you succeed. We’re all capable hitters up and down the lineup. There are rough patches but you have to stick with it and know that your teammates are going to be there.”

<strong>Yin and Yang</strong>

Because of powers beyond its control, Bishop McNamara touted out a slightly different lineup with Vickery starting in the circle.

But it’s worked like before Harms changed to Jocelyn Clodi in the fifth to finish the game.

Vickery provides more of velocity and speed, and while the Boilers were able to make contact, it didn’t seem to bother her from Harms’ viewpoint.

“Jaelyn will do whatever she can to help the team,” Harms said. “I told her that she was starting and she just said ‘OK’. I wanted her to attack the zone, and going against players like Alex (Benoit) and Liz (Schriner), I knew they’d get hit because she throws the perfect speed for them. But nothing fazes her in the circle.”

Once Clodi took over, the Boilers had trouble adjusting. Clodi may not possess Vickery’s speed, but she locates really well and understands when to mix pitches.

Because of Clodi’s variety of pitches, the Boilers failed to connect on a single hit in the final three innings of the game after tagging Vickery with seven hits.

“Jocelyn mixes really well and knows how to keep batters off balance,” Harms said. “She doesn’t throw as hard but that works in her favor at times. Both girls threw really well and the defense behind them played solid enough to win.”

<strong>Up next</strong>

Bishop McNamara is back in action on Monday at Chicago Christian. Bradley-Bourbonnais returns to the diamond Tuesday at Lincoln-Way West.