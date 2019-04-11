SOFTBALL: Jefferson homers, Scivally pitches shutout in Herscher win over Coal City

COAL CITY — When playing against Herscher, there’s very little room for error because of how well it plays defense and how stout its pitching is.

And if you let the Tigers score first, they turn things up a notch and just get better.

Unfortunately for Coal City, it got hit with all three at once and had no counter on the evening as Herscher walked away with a 7-0 shutout victory Thursday.

“We scored first, and I think it took the air right out of Coal City,” Herscher coach Mike Cann said. “That’s our goal every game. Make sure we get on top first and make the other pitcher work for it. We have good team speed; it’s just a matter of getting on base and running. Great win for us.”

Highlight film

It took just three batters into the game for Herscher to make its mark on the game.

Following a lead-off walk to open the game and a groundout, Chloe Jefferson stepped to the plate and uncorked a 2-run bomb to left center field to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead.

That was all the Tigers and standout pitcher Morgan Scivally really needed.

“Getting those runs early allows me to relax a little bit,” Scivally said. “I know that I don’t have to be as perfect since my team put up the runs to support me.”

But just to be on the safe side of things, Elena Longtin smacked a two-run double in the top of the third. She later scored on an RBI single off the bat of Cori Sims that pushed the lead to 5-0.

“Defensively, we’ve struggled all season, and we’re trying to find girls that are fitting a certain position,” Coal City coach Stephanie Harmon said. “We’ve moved around a lot of girls since we’ve had some injuries. But have six errors can’t happen against a team like Herscher.

“We got progressively stronger as the game went on in the final couple innings, and we worked the count a little more. But everything just didn’t come together for us.”

Herscher scored a run in the fifth on a stolen base by Ana Howard, followed by a fielding error that allowed her to cross the dish. A passed ball in the seventh tallied the final run of the game.

“If we can’t bring runners home with the sticks, then we’ll generate and run some bases,” Cann said. “Honestly, stealing bases is one of the most fun parts of the game. At least I think it is.”

Shutout Scivally

Scivally’s arsenal of pitches is terrifying enough. It’s the way she uses them and how she times what pitch to throw that leave batters in shock or swinging wildly.

She mixed her pitches like a master bartender during cocktail hour and left a trail of struck-out batters behind her. That’s not just a credit to her, but also Jefferson, who is on the receiving end of every Scivally toss.

“We have a sequence, and we’ll change it multiple times throughout the game,” Scivally said. “When you have the same hitters seeing you eight times in 24 hours, you make a lot of switches so you don’t become predictable. It helps that I’ve been playing with Chloe pretty much my whole life. She knows what I want to throw even before I do, which helps to stay in rhythm.”

The senior hurler tossed a complete game for the win, allowing just three hits and striking out 10 batters, the fifth time this season she’s struck out 10 or more batters.

“This was a complete team win,” Scivally said. “The defense played absolutely great, especially the outfield. They made all the adjustments dealing the wind, and I didn’t have to be afraid to throw any pitch or miss a spot because they were playing so great. It allowed me to pitch fearlessly.”

Stat book

Jefferson finished with a home run and two RBIs, while Longtin added a double and two RBIs for the Tigers.

Sims went 3-for-4 with an RBI.

For Coal City, Kaitlyn Jasper suffered the complete game loss, allowing eight hits and striking out a pair of batters.

“She throws pretty really well for being a freshman,” Harmon said. “She was able to get out of a lot of jams, and it was one of the strongest outings she’s had, despite what the scoreboard said.”

Up next

Both teams are back in action today. Herscher hosts Sandwich, and Coal City travels to play Manteno.