ROUNDUP: Wednesday's prep sports scores

<strong>GIRLS SOCCER</strong>

<strong>Beecher 9, Rich South 0</strong>

Solange Regalado could not be stopped, as she netted five goals to lead the Bobcats.

Aniya Killis, Yadi Barraza, Alondra Martinez and Dayo Bamgbose each had a goal.

Kaitlyn Kain finished with two assists, and Luz Sandoval, Olivia Mondello and Kate Bireline had an assist apiece.

<strong>BASEBALL</strong>

<strong>Milford 14, Cissna Park 8</strong>

Alex Barney earned the victory on the hill, tossing 5 1/3 innings, allowing just four hits and striking out four batters.

Caleb Atwood finished 2 for 3 with a resounding six RBIs.

Tanner Sobkoviak added two hits and two RBIs, and five other Bearcats had an RBI each.

For Cissna Park, Mario Renteria finished with a hit and two RBIs.

Keegan Boyle, Ian Rogers and Zane Pierce added an RBI each.

<strong>SOFTBALL</strong>

<strong>St. Joe Ogden 13, Bishop McNamara 11</strong>

Stats were not submitted to the Daily Journal.

<strong>Milford 10, Chrisman 0 (6 innings)</strong>

Brittany Bailey was dynamite in the circle, tossing a one-hit shutout and striking out five batters.

Reyce Mussard finished with a hit and three RBIs, and Jakki Mowery and Kaylee Warren added two RBIs each.

Jordin Lucht, Maya McEwen and Jaydn Schermann had an RBI each.

<strong>Milford 15, Chrisman 1 (5 innings)</strong>

Julia Bushnell earned the victory in the circle, allowing just five hits and striking out three batters.

She also finished 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.

Emmaleah Marshino went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, and McEwen had two doubles and three RBIs.

<strong>Trinity 17, Calumet Christian 2 (4 innings)</strong>

Colby McDivitt tossed four innings for the win and collected three hits on the evening.

Morgan Bridgewater and Leah Lindsey also had two hits each.

<strong>Trinity 10, Calumet Christian 0 (5 innings)</strong>

McDivitt tossed all five innings and had three hits from the dish for the Eagles.

Bridgewater, Lindsey and Paige Pelletier had two hits apiece.