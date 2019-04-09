GIRLS SOCCER: Coal City handles Wilmington with relative ease

COAL CITY — Wilmington goalie Rachel Wandless did everything she could to keep Coal City from scoring Tuesday.

“Our defense knows that Rachel is back there in case anything gets through the back line,” Wilmington coach David Blackburn said. “Rachel has the speed to come out of the box and get the ball if any teams send some through balls. She’s been a rock steady performer for us in the goal and on the field.”

She held up for as long as she could, tallying nine saves on the evening. The only problem was Coal City launched 17 shots and connected with the back of the net fives time in its 5-0 victory against the Wildcats.

“One thing we talked about after our game on Monday was we wanted to score more quality goals,” Coal City coach Todd Painter said. “We scored off of corner kicks and set pieces Monday, which was nice, but we needed to figure out how to work the ball in and finish. The girls met that challenge.”

<strong>Goals galore</strong>

Although both teams went a full 80 minutes the previous night, Coal City looked sharp and wasted no time assuring its aggressiveness.

After launching four shots in the first 10 minutes, Chelsea Cora put the fifth shot into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead with 29:59 left.

Nine minutes later, it was Helen Onsen’s turn to get in on the fun as she found a way through the shuffle to put the ball away and up the score to 2-0.

“That first goal always takes a lot of the pressure of a team’s shoulders,” Painter said. “But as a coach, it’s that second that really allows you to breathe and relax for a minute. After that, we really just settled in and played the game like we knew how.”

After a little more back-and-forth play, Sydney Carlos joined the party and connected of a ricochet, striking the ball into the goal for a 3-0.

Carlos connected again 55 seconds later on a goal off a perfect assist from Lauren Phillips for a 4-0 score going into halftime.

“Those were her first goals of the season,” Painter said. “We were working her into a new position at forward, and she was a little nervous. But I told her that I made the switch because she’s always where the ball is, and that’s something you can’t coach. She has a knack for the ball, and she proved me right.”

The scoring slowed down as the game was well in hand, but the Coalers had one more left in them. This time it was Mackenzie Kraus who found the back of the net off Phillips’ second assist of the night to cap the final.

“That second assist was one of my favorites,” Painter said. “We’ve been working on taking the ball to the corner, cutting back and putting the ball toward that right corner spot of the goal. That’s what I’ve been preaching, and it’s nice to tell them that their hard work does pay off.”

<strong>No breathing room</strong>

Even more impressive than the Coalers’ knack for finding the back of net was their defensive performance.

They swarmed Wilmington, and no Coaler was ever more than a shadow’s length from a Wildcat all night, allowing just two shots.

“We started off playing a flat four defense in the first couple of games of the season,” Painter said. “But we weren’t handling it well, so we quickly switched back to our sweeper formation, and you could see how much of a difference it’s made lately.”

For Wilmington, although the results didn’t come out in its favor, Blackburn said it was a night and day difference from Monday’s 10-0 loss to Bishop McNamara.

“This was a big step back in the right direction,” Blackburn said. “We’ve been hit with some injuries, so we’re limited. We tried a little formation switchup on the fly, and we played much better.”

<strong>Up next</strong>

Coal City is back in action Thursday at home against Lisle. Wilmington returns to the pitch Friday at Rich South.