BOYS BASKETBALL: Meet the 2018-19 All-Area boys basketball team

Seemingly over as quickly as it started, another successful Kankakee valley area basketball season is in the books. And for teams both small and large in the area, there was success to be found among the area teams.

Cissna Park became the second local school in the past three seasons to reach the IHSA State Finals and came within a game of being the smallest school to ever win a boys basketball state championship when they reached this year’s Class 1A state championship.

Another of the area’s smallest schools, Grant Park, won its first regional championship in school history and first postseason tournament of any kind in over half a century.

And on the flip side, the area’s second-largest school, Kankakee, reached the 20-win mark in consecutive years for the first time on over a quarter century.

With so much team success came individual success, with the following 25 student-athletes representing the best the area had to offer on the hardwood. Here is the 2018-19 Daily Journal All-Area boys basketball team.

<strong>Payton Gerberding, Senior, Bishop McNamara</strong>

Gerberding earned his second selection in as many years by pacing the Irish in scoring for a second straight year, averaging 17 points per game, as well as four rebounds, two assists and about three steals. While the Metro Suburban All-Conference and Watseka Christmas All-Tournament team selection was known for his scoring bursts, he also was extremely consistent during his varsity tenure, scoring double-digit points in 26 of 28 games in his senior year and 49 of 57 varsity games for his career.

<strong>Deylon Johnson, Junior, Bradley-Bourbonnais</strong>

After transferring across the county from Kankakee in the fall, Johnson came into coach Alex Renchen’s program and immediately became a vital contributor for a young Boilers squad. In addition to serving as the team’s secondary scorer, averaging 13 points per game on 46 percent shooting, the athletic junior also averaged five rebounds, three assists and about three steals per game as the Boilers’ go-to perimeter defender and was, in Renchen’s opinion, the team’s best all-around athlete.

<strong>Gabe Renchen, Junior, Bradley-Bourbonnais</strong>

Renchen figures to pair with Johnson as one of the area’s most formidable duos next season, but he already is accustomed to shouldering the load. Despite facing some of the strictest defensive attention anyone in the area went up against, the junior guard still led the Boilers in scoring at 15 points per game. He hit 71 3-pointers, shooting them at a 38 percent clip, and shot 45 percent from the field and 75 percent from the free-throw line. The South West Suburban All-Conference selection also averaged three rebounds, two assists and two steals per game.

<strong>Jacob Shoven, Sophomore, Central</strong>

The Comets underwent a youthful reemergence during the first year of coach Brent Offil’s tenure, and Shoven was the biggest factor behind that. Just a sophomore, Shoven led the Comets offensively, averaging more than 15 points per game. Although not yet old enough to legally drive, the do-it-all sophomore guard drove the Comets to their first season above the .500 mark since the 2014-15 season. Shoven is just a part of a sophomore class that could make its long-term mark at Central not just on the hardwood but in football and baseball as well.

<strong>Conner Lober, Senior, Cissna Park</strong>

A four-year varsity starter, there wasn’t much the Timberwolves did on the court during the past few years Lober didn’t start. While he wasn’t the biggest scorer in his senior season, Lober had more than four assists per game as the leader of a Timberwolves offense that averaged 56 points per game on their way to an IHSA Class 1A second-place finish. Lober rarely turned the ball over, finishing the year with a 2 1/2-1 assist-turnover ratio and finished his high school basketball career with 370 assists, the most in Cissna Park program history.

<strong>Christian Stadeli, Senior, Cissna Park</strong>

The Daily Journal’s 2018-19 Player of the Year, Stadeli was not only one of the most feared big men in the area but in the state, as the 6-foot-7 low-post star was an IHSA Class 1A AP All-State First Team selection. He set a school record with 76 percent shooting to compile his team-leading 17 points per game. He also led the Timberwolves with 7.6 rebounds per game. Stadeli’s high school career ended with 1,486 points, fourth in program history, and 718 career rebounds, second in program history.

<strong>Julian Stadeli, Senior, Cissna Park</strong>

While twin brother Christian got much of the shine, Julian kept his head down and terrorized opponents who focused too much of their attention on Christian. Julian finished second on the Timberwolves in both scoring (11 points per game) and rebounds (6.4 per game) on an efficient 67 percent shooting. He ranks in the Top 10 in program history in the same two categories as his brother, with 908 points (ninth) and 560 rebounds (fifth) as the second half of what will go down as one of the most fearsome frontcourts the area ever has seen.

<strong>Austin Pullara, Junior, Coal City</strong>

Pullara might be better known for his prowess on the gridiron and diamond, but on the hardwood, he is just as talented. He was one of two area players to average 20 points per game (20.7 points), leading a Coalers team that won the Interstate Eight regular season championship in the conference’s final year. The all-conference and AP Honorable Mention Class 3A All-State forward showed a diverse offensive game, just as likely to pull up for a deep 3-pointer as he was to drive to the basket. In addition to his lethal offensive abilities, Pullara also hauled in eight rebounds per game and averaged 2.3 steals per game.

<strong>Darion Binion, Senior, Kankakee</strong>

The area’s most improved player, Binion went from relative unknown to star scorer in his senior season with the Kays. The senior shooting guard led the Kays in scoring, averaging 18.3 points per game and added three assists and 2.5 steals per game. The All-Southland Conference selection earned a plethora of honors, including All-Tournament honors in both the Kankakee Holiday Tournament and Thanksgiving Classic at Olivet Nazarene University and also was an AP Class 3A All-State Honorable Mention and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 3A All-State Special Mention.

<strong>Jacquan Binion, Senior, Kankakee</strong>

While his brother burst onto the scene this season, Jacquan’s senior year was predicated on the success he had as a junior, as he was one of two Kays to secure his second-straight All-Area selection. The Kays’ point guard was named the Thanksgiving Classic at Olivet Nazarene University MVP for the second time on his way to all-conference honors and the IBCA All-State third team. Binion scored at a high clip, averaging 15 points per game, four assists per game and two steals per game as the Kays’ leader both on and off the floor.

<strong>Lavell McIntosh, Junior, Kankakee</strong>

A promising junior talent, McIntosh spent the season as arguably one of the most ferocious dunkers in the area, slamming home 36 dunks. But the junior big man displayed his athleticism in more ways than at the rim, as he averaged 12 points and eight rebounds per game, including a whopping 13 double-doubles. And for opposing teams, the McIntosh nightmares have just started, as the 6-foot-3 forward has just begun to grow into his frame and discover his elite athletic abilities.

<strong>T.J. Wicks, Senior, Kankakee</strong>

The second Kay to celebrate back-to-back All-Area selections, Wicks wrapped up a career he spent as the area’s premier shot blocker, blocking an average of three shots per game in his senior campaign. But the 6-foot-9 center was much more than a rim protector, displaying a polished mid-range game that allowed him to average eight points per game and use his lengthy frame to snatch seven rebounds per game. Aside from the statistics, it’s anyone’s guess on just how many shots were altered — or never even attempted — because of Wicks’ imposing defensive capabilities.

<strong>Chris Bexson, Sophomore, Gardner-South Wilmington</strong>

Simply put, Bexson was one of the area’s most sensational sophomores in 2018-19. The slender combo guard did a little bit of everything as he helped guide the Panthers to their first regional championship since before he even was born. His 11 points per game and 2.5 steals per game were second on the team, and he tied for the team lead with 3.6 assists per game. Despite his thin, 6-foot frame, Bexson still was able to display the physicality required to haul in 4.5 rebounds per game. The Panthers’ Most Improved Player was also a first-team River Valley Conference All-Conference selection.

<strong>Nathan Wozniak, Senior, Gardner-South Wilmington</strong>

Not only was Wozniak a unanimous selection for the Panthers’ own MVP award, the senior guard also was elected unanimously as the RVC Player of the Year. His team-leading 16 points per game as a senior led him to 1,234 career points, and he led the team in rebounds (six per game), steals (three per game) and tied with Bexson for the team lead in assists at 3.6 per game. Despite about half of his shot attempts coming from behind the 3-point line, where he made 65 triples, and often facing some of the toughest and tightest defense opponents had to offer, Wozniak still managed to shoot 42 percent from the field. He was also an AP Honorable Mention selection in Class 1A.

<strong>David Palan, Senior, Grant Park</strong>

The Dragons won their first regional championship in school history this season, and the sharpshooting senior was a major reason why. Palan led the Dragons in scoring with 14 points per game and was the leading 3-point shooter on a team that let the 3-ball fly similar to few others. The first team All-RVC selection hit multiple eventual game-winning shots during the Dragons’ magical season and coach Bryce LaMore said it wouldn’t surprise him when Palan would go on his notorious 10-point spurts within a matter of moments.

<strong>Logan Weissgerber, Senior, Grant Park</strong>

No one in the area had the defensive versatility Weissgerber did. One night, the 6-foot-4 center would be tasked with guarding speedy point guards and would turn around and guard a towering post player the next game, excelling at both ends of the spectrum. Whether beyond the arc or banging in the low post, Weissgerber also displayed a knack for scoring, averaging 13 points per game and rounding out his game with 4.5 rebounds, an assist and a steal per game. Weissgerber joined Palan as a first team All-RVC selection.

<strong>Jack Holohan, Junior, Herscher</strong>

Whatever Tigers coach Ron Oloffson asked Holohan to do, the 6-foot forward/center did. Whether it was score a team-leading 13 points per game, haul in eight rebounds per game, dish two assists per game or swipe two steals per game, Holohan was there whenever Oloffson and the Tigers needed him. Holohan led the Tigers in every measurable category except rebounding, in which he trailed teammate Blake Ohrt by just one rebound per game. While the Tigers spent the season in rebuilding mode with a youthful roster, the Interstate Eight Second Team All-Conference selection will figure to propel the Tigers back to the .500 mark in his senior season.

<strong>Tyler Irvin, Senior, Manteno</strong>

Irvin spent his senior year hoarding rebounds as though they were Black Friday specials, leading the Panthers with eight boards per game, including a five-game stretch of double-digit rebounds and 10 double-digit rebound games in total. The second-team Interstate Eight All-Conference selection was a dynamic inside-out threat from the power forward position, finishing second on the Panthers with 10 points per game and displaying the ability to stretch a defense with his 3-point capabilities, clearing the way for the Panthers bevy of guards to penetrate the paint.

<strong>Trevor Moisant, Junior, Manteno</strong>

When the left-handed point guard was on his game, few could match his scoring outbursts. Moisant buried 76 3-pointers and shot 41 percent from the 3-point line, which helped him lead the Panthers in scoring at 17 points per game. He scored at least 10 points in 22 games, at least 20 points in nine games and had a pair of 30-point games in the Panthers’ new offense under rookie coach Zachary Myers. Moisant also averaged four rebounds and four assists per game in a season that saw him earn Interstate Eight first team All-Conference honors.

<strong>Kennedy Kunsch, Senior, Milford</strong>

Kunsch was as lethal a 3-point shooter as there has been in the area the past few years, as he broke the Milford single-season 3-point record and sits second in school history at the career level. But it was the defensive end where the senior guard really shined, as he hauled in four rebounds per game from the backcourt and led the Bearcats with two steals per game. A state champion in football, Kunsch’s winning pedigree transferred to the hardwood as well, where he was part of a senior class that won 40 games in two seasons on the varsity level.

<strong>Jared Schunke, Senior, Milford</strong>

Schunke spent his senior year playing contrasting positions at both guard and center at various times. Despite the positional changes, Schunke still led the team in scoring (12 points per game), rebounding (eight per game), assists (4.5 per game) and blocks (two per game), with his rebounding totals equaling a new school record. The do-it-all senior showed his versatility the most on the defensive end, often guarding all five positions at various points in the same game and making 44 percent of his 3-point attempts on the offensive end.

<strong>Lamarius Lillard, Senior, Momence</strong>

There isn’t much left to say that already hasn’t been said about Lillard during the past two years. He led the area in scoring, averaging 21.4 points per game, with his 662 points on the season breaking the school record. Additionally, Lillard broke his brother, Lamar’s, record of career points with his 1,735 career points. When he wasn’t setting records on the offensive end, Lillard could be found breaking school records on the other end of the court as well, as his 269 career blocks are also a Momence record.

<strong>Dylan Hassett, Senior, Trinity</strong>

The senior swingman graduates from Trinity as one of the most potent scoring threats in school history, as evidenced by his eclipsing of the 1,500 career point mark this season. He averaged 18 points per game this season on 51 percent shooting and was one of the area’s best shooters from deep, sinking 65 3-pointers on the season. Hassett was a first team South Shore Christian Conference All-Conference selection and led the Eagles to the National Christian School Athletic Association National Tournament, where he made the first team All-Tournament team and the Eagles took home second place in their division.

<strong>Blake Castonguay, Senior, Watseka</strong>

It’s a more-than-fair point to say Castonguay is one of the scariest offensive threats in Watseka basketball history. His 221 career 3-pointers are the most in school history, as are his 87 percent free-throw mark this season and his career 82 percent clip from the charity stripe. He became the fourth player in school history to eclipse the 1,500-point mark, with 17 points per game, 4.5 assists per game and three rebounds per game in his senior season. Those numbers made him a no-brainer first team All-Sangamon Valley Conference selection and also allowed him a spot on the IBCA Class 2A All-State third team selection.

<strong>Ben Lyznicki, Senior, Watseka</strong>

Not to be outdone by his backcourt mate, Lyznicki proved to be quite the scoring threat as well for the Warriors. His 164 career 3-pointers rank second in school history only to Castonguay, and the senior swingman was in the 40-40-80 club, shooting 43 percent from the field, 40 percent from the 3-point line and 80 percent from the free-throw line. He ranks third in school history with 997 points, thanks to two 31-point games and a 29-point game this season. Lyznicki joined Castonguay on the SVC All-Conference first team.

<strong>Honorable Mention</strong>

<strong>Hunter Eastham</strong>, Beecher; <strong>Dom Koziol</strong>, Bishop McNamara; <strong>C.J. Link</strong>, Bishop McNamara; <strong>Broghan O’Connor</strong>, Bishop McNamara; <strong>Mikal Clarke</strong>, Bradley-Bourbonnais; <strong>Darryl Harris</strong>, Central; <strong>Bailey Sluis</strong>, Cissna Park; <strong>Jack Bunton</strong>, Coal City; <strong>Payton Hutchings</strong>, Coal City; <strong>Logan Graham</strong>, Dwight; <strong>Dakota Wahl</strong>, Dwight; <strong>Nate Wise</strong>, Gardner-South Wilmington; <strong>Lane Thiesen</strong>, Grant Park; <strong>Blake Ohrt</strong>, Herscher; <strong>Max Grant</strong>, Iroquois West; <strong>Logan Heflin</strong>, Peotone; <strong>Caleb Hunter</strong>, Peotone; <strong>Josh Loomis</strong>, Reed-Custer; <strong>Scotty Scamen</strong>, Reed-Custer; <strong>Caleb Baines</strong>, St. Anne; <strong>Connor Cotton</strong>, St. Anne; <strong>Brooks Schoon</strong>, St. Anne; <strong>Chace Cathcart</strong>, Tri-Point; <strong>Brian Curling</strong>; Tri-Point; <strong>Max McCleary</strong>, Trinity; <strong>Jared Oates</strong>, Trinity; <strong>Ben Kretiz</strong>, Wilmington; <strong>Nolan Smith</strong>, Wilmington.