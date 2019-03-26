GIRLS SOCCER: Langlois' 4 goals lead Boilers over Irish

BRADLEY — Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Zoie Langlois had the type of game most professionals only could dream about.

The senior forward was a scoring machine, connecting with the back of the net four times and leading the Boilers to a 6-0 victory against all-city rival Bishop McNamara on Tuesday.

Although the win was nice, Bradley-Bourbonnais coach Rohan Robinson said the tempo needs to quicken moving forward.

“We played OK, but there’s a lot of things we can work on,” Bradley-Bourbonnais coach Rohan Robinson said. “We’re not playing fast enough, and that’s one that is big with me. We have to learn to let the ball do the work for us instead of possessing for periods of time.”

It wasn’t the result Bishop McNamara aimed for, but head coach Marty Ruberry decided to look at the positives.

“I’ve been around the Bradley-Bourbonnais program for years, and it’s always been a double-digit game with Bishop McNamara,” Ruberry said. “It was 13-0 last year and 11-0 the year before that. But our girls worked them in and out, kept them out of the middle of the field, and it’s a decent result.

“They’re two classes ahead of us, and a 6-0 loss is a step in the right direction considering how it’s been in years past.”

<strong>Perfect touch</strong>

Anytime Langlois had the ball within 25 yards of the goal, best believe she was taking the shot.

Her first goal came from 20 yards out, as she placed it perfectly over the top of the defense and the keeper’s outstretched hands for a 1-0 lead.

A few minutes later, she struck again from short range as the shot ricocheted off the goalie and in for her second goal.

Her coup de grâce in the first half came on the same shot as the first goal, effortlessly from 20 yards out, over the top and into the back of the net, as she completed the hat trick.

“She has incredible touch with the ball and makes the right decisions,” Robinson said. “Her athleticism and IQ help set her apart from others. She’s one of the more gifted soccer players I’ve seen. It’s a little strange because we don’t play with a traditional striker, so sometimes teams don’t know how to defend us. But we know can count her her to always put the ball in the net.”

<strong>Second-half balance</strong>

While Langlois stole the show in the first half, there were still 40 minutes left to play, and the Boilers weren’t done scoring.

Seven minutes into the half, Jillian Basile received a pass from Langlois into the left side of the box. She made one move back to the right, struck and connected with the back of net for a 4-0 lead.

“Although Zoie scored the most, it wasn’t as if she was carrying us,” Robinson said. “Everyone did their part and played their role. We have a lot of good momentum, and we have to get better because our conference isn’t easy.

“We’ve won two regional titles, but never won conference. That’s the big goal of ours and we have to continue improving. We’re making progress, but the competition only gets harder from this point on.”

Langlois capped her outstanding game with her fourth goal before Gianna Basile scored the final goal of the game minutes later.

Through the Boilers’ opening four games, they have outscored their opponents 27-0.

Robinson attributes the Boilers’ sizzling start to team chemistry and their work ethic to continue getting better.

“These girls have said that this year’s group is better than last year’s,” Robinson said. “There’s a lot of trust within these girls, and they make the right plays. They’re working really hard and very well together.”

<strong>Up next</strong>

Both teams are back in nonconference action Thursday. Bradley-Bourbonnais travels to play Herscher. Bishop McNamara hosts Beecher.

“We haven’t played [Herscher] in a while, so they’ll be a nice test,” Robinson said. “We’ll go back to watch film to see what areas we can improve on beforehand. Hopefully, the end result works in our favor.”