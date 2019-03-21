ROUNDUP: Thursday's prep sports scores

Daily Journal Staff Report

<strong>SOFTBALL</strong>

<strong>Bishop McNamara 12, IC Catholic 0 (5 innings)</strong>

Jocelyn Clodi tossed her first no-hitter of the season, despite only having one strikeout on the night.

Madi Bylak finished 2 for 4 with a double and her fourth home run of the season. Riley Ford went 2 for 3 with a double.<strong>Watseka 1, St. Anne 0</strong>

Cassie Peters smacked an RBI double to score Hailey Lazarov for the game’s only run of the night.

Magan Harris threw a two-hit shutout and struck out 13 St. Anne batters.

For the Cardinals, Kendall Yunkis suffered the complete game loss, allowing just two hits and striking out five batters.

Grace Langellier finished 2 for 3 with a double.<strong>Wilmington 9, Central 3</strong>

Katie Kucharshi picked up the victory in the circle, tossing four innings and striking out five batters. At the dish, she finished a perfect 4 for 4 with two home runs, a double and five RBIs.

Michelle Gramlich went 2 for 4 with a home run, a triple and four RBIs.

For Central, Maci Romero finished 3 for 3 with a home run, two doubles and an RBI.

Kaylee Ketcherside and Reagan Panozzo each collected a hit and an RBI.<strong>Lockport 13, Bradley-Bourbonnais 12</strong>

Evey Evans suffered the loss, tossing five innings and giving up eight earned runs. She finished 2 for 5 at the dish with an RBI.

Julia Drake went 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs, and Liz Schriner was 3 for 5 with three doubles and three RBIs.<strong>BASEBALL</strong>

<strong>Gardner-South Wilmington 3, Woodland 2</strong>

Chris Ruiz notched the game-winning RBI single to score Caydan Landry in the bottom of the seventh for the Panthers.

Landry also finished 2 for 2 with an RBI, and Nathan Wozniak added an RBI.

Conner Steichen picked up the win in one inning of work.<strong>Watseka 13, St. Anne 0 (5 innings)</strong>

Matthew Canady earned the win in three scoreless innings and struck out seven batters.

Mason Gibson finished 3 for 3 with three RBIs, and Ben Lyznicki went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.<strong>GIRLS SOCCER</strong>

<strong>Reed-Custer 2, Beecher 0</strong>

Alayna Valone scored both goals for the Comets, and Morgan Vasil racked up 11 saves on the evening.

For Beecher, Hailey Leschkies had two saves.<strong>Morris 1, Coal City 0</strong>

Brittny White had eight saves for the Coalers.