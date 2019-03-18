GIRLS SOCCER: Grisham's goals push Panthers past Kankakee

KANKAKEE — Cold and wet weather might have pushed back the start of the soccer season by a week, but Manteno forward Kira Grisham’s right foot was red hot Monday.

Grisham scored both of the Panthers’ goals as they left Kankakee with a 2-0 victory against a vastly improved Kays team in what served as the first game of the season for both teams.

While Panthers coach Justin Emerson said the Panthers were a bit rusty in their opening match, he said he was just happy to be outside and competing after many indoor practices.

“We’ve only practiced outside like three times, so it was just nice to be outside and play in a game rather than practice,” Emerson said. “You could tell it was our first game — we were definitely rusty ... but that’s why you play these nonconference games early, to see what you need to work on.”

Grisham scored one goal in each half. She scored 22 minutes into the game after a beautiful move to beat a Kays defender, and she found the back of the net again with 18 minutes left, thanks to a spot-on feed from teammate and returning All-Area selection Ryan Conway.

“Ryan is amazing at any position, a super-versatile player,” Grisham said. “It’s amazing to be able to play with her because she can give me opportunities, can give other people opportunities, and she always knows what to do, how to lead the team.”

Grisham’s opening day offensive outburst might have come as a surprise to some, as she spent most of last season on the defensive end of the pitch, but Emerson wasn’t surprised by the all-around talent Grisham displayed Tuesday.

“She’s always moving and full of energy, so she’s disruptive to defenders,” Emerson said. “She’s gonna play defense, gonna play the midfield — we’re going to count on her to keep playing like that and scoring goals for us.”

While the Kays found themselves on the wrong side of Monday’s 2-0 score, first-year coach Vincent Mkhwanazi was enamored with his team’s play against one of the premier mid-size schools in the greater Chicagoland area.

“It’s a new system; there are questions they’re still asking, but they’re adjusting extremely well,” Mkhwanazi said. “In terms of buy-in wise, we have the buy-in, and they played pretty well.

“I guess it’s more discipline than anything else; we want to be disciplined all the way around.”

Any time the Kays maintained possession into the box, Manteno’s relentless backline of Lily Bona, Maddie Yates and Frankie Swanson made life easy for goalkeeper Madi O’Dell.

“I can’t say enough about Lily — as a sophomore, she’s back there looking like a senior that’s played all four years, and we’re going to rely on her a lot,” Emerson said. “Maddie Yates stepped in and played a real good game in a new spot for her, and Frankie played her first varsity minutes and did a good job.”

For the Kays, it was a pair of midfielders, senior Ashley Pereda and freshman Mariel Camargo, who stood out, especially for their ability to play off one another.

“Ashley’s a workhorse — there were times I would flip-flop her between up and the middle, and she did extremely well,” Mkhwanazi said. “Mariel is a freshman, and that’s pretty exciting where you can see a freshman be disciplined enough to let a senior roam around — that speaks volumes for her.”

Mkhwanazi also was impressed with goalkeeper Adilene Pereda, who stopped 14 Panther shots on the night and also has provided them with needed leadership as the season has gotten under way.

“There’s a reason why we made her a captain,” Mkhwanazi said. “She’s definitely our senior, voca, team representative.”

The MVP on Monday night didn’t come from either team but rather an official. After one official was unable to be there because of a scheduling conflict, local official Chuck Reynolds wonderfully called Monday’s game by himself.

“There aren’t many [officials] in our area that could referee a full game by himself, and he did a great job; there was no question about it,” Emerson said. “He’s one of the best in the area, and I’m excited any time we show up to a game and he’s there.”