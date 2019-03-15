WRESTLING: Coal City's Alex Friddle named Daily Journal Wrestler of the Year

Put mildly, Coal City’s Alex Friddle is one of the best wrestlers in Illinois High School Association history.

His 192 career wins are the sixth-most ever. His 53-0 senior season that was capped off with an IHSA Class 2A 132-pound state championship is a school record for wins in a season and is the third-longest winning streak a wrestler in Illinois has ever enjoyed.

“That is pretty unbelievable to me,” Friddle said of his success-filled senior season. “It was like a fairy tale ending.”

And the statistics that gave Friddle that fairy tale ending also made him a no-doubt decision to be named the 2018-19 Daily Journal Wrestler of the Year.

Friddle’s wrestling journey began when he was in third grade and signed up for the Coalers’ youth program. And according to Friddle’s high school coach, Mark Masters, who was his middle-school PE and health teacher, it didn’t take long to see Friddle was both a special talent and special kid.

“Alex was always a kind and considerate kid, we saw that right away,” Masters said. “We also knew he was extremely focused on his goals — you could see he had something special as a wrestler early on.”

And once he got to high school four years ago, he immediately found himself at the IHSA State Finals podium, finishing fifth place in Class 1A as a 106-pounder.

Each year, Friddle continued to climb the mountain, improving his finish at state each year. After a narrow defeat as a junior in the championship match at 120 pounds in Class 1A, he finally captured his elusive championship with an 8-4 decision over Washington’s Ezekiel Hulet.

Friddle said that his methodical climb from fifth to first over his four years helped shape him into the person he has become.

“It changed the way I look at problems, my perseverance grew stronger and it matured me and made me into the young man I am today,” Friddle said. “It also showed me that there’s something extra you can do to be the best — when I thought I did enough, life and the sport of wrestling said, ‘No, you can do a little bit more.’”

Assistant wrestling coach Nick O’Bert said Friddle’s biggest adjustment coming into his senior season was to just have fun and not worry about the moment, although the hours upon hours of training would lead most high-schoolers to stress about things like that.

“It takes a special kind of person to turn hours of grueling workouts into fun and enjoyment, but Alex was able to do that,” O’Bert said. “He is going to be successful in his future wrestling and in life because he is able to take a tough situation and embrace the work that goes into being successful.”

Whether it be on the mats, in the classroom or in other after-school activities, such as the school’s show choir, also known as Footnotes, Friddle is known by peers, teachers and coaches for his determination and work ethic.

Masters said that work ethic has rubbed off on his peers at the high school, where the Coalers sent a school-record 14 wrestlers to sectionals this season, as well as the middle-school program, which sent 15 wrestlers to the IESA State Finals.

“Our youth and middle-school kids do look up to Alex — he’s a great role model academically and athletically, and he does things the right way,” Masters said. “We have guys in our room that will carry on that tradition. I don’t expect anyone to be like Alex, but I do expect our guys to be leaders like Alex in their own way.”

And for Friddle, the lessons he has learned as a leader and as a role model for the Coaler youth ranks right up along with all of the accolades he’s achieved on the mat.

“I learned that being a leader isn’t just about the final result, it’s about making sure your team is healthy and happy, making sure they learn and grow as a person and a wrestler,” Friddle said. “Knowing that the younger kids want to learn from me and compete like me is really special.

“To feel that I have an influence on how kids want to succeed in the sport and life just makes me want to teach more and do more.”

It’s that type of attitude and perspective, one rarely seen in teenagers, that made O’Bert think of everything that led up to Friddle winning his state championship while he was being presented with his first-place medal and bracket board at last month’s state finals.

“Watching Alex get the title he has worked so hard for was a pretty nice moment, but I will always remember Alex grinding away in the wrestling room or weight room, working to get better and achieve his next goal,” O’Bert said. “I think once Alex puts his mind to something, there is nothing that can stop him from achieving it.”

After he graduates this spring, Friddle will attend Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he’ll wrestle and major in Kinesiology. But before he leaves for college, Friddle said he’s not quite finished enjoying his high school days.

“I plan on training for the off season, spending time with my friends and family and just having some fun,” Friddle said. “(I will) hopefully carry on this fairy tale feeling as my high school career comes to an end.”