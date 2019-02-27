BOYS BASKETBALL: Cissna Park topples Grant Park to reach Sweet Sixteen

COLFAX — Cissna Park is back in the Sweet 16 for the second time in three seasons.

Thanks to dominant all-around play from Julian and Christian Stadeli and clutch 3-point shooting from their healthy collection of guards, the Timberwolves upended Grant Park 71-48 in the IHSA Class 1A Ridgeview Sectional semifinal.

The Timberwolves improved to 30-4 on the season, and the Dragons saw their season end with a 19-9 mark.

“It’s always nice to advance in the postseason — it’s win or go home,” Timberwolves coach Kevin Long said. “We’ve got a group of seniors that have been on this level as sophomores, so we came ready to play tonight.”

The Timberwolves scored 12 of the game’s first 14 points and set the tone early with the Stadelis, who finished the game with a combined 34 points and combined to draw eight fouls in the low post in the first half.

Six of those fouls came from the Dragons’ two starting big men, Logan Weissgerber and Lane Thiesen, who were relinquished to the bench for much of the game.

“It really hurt us defensively, especially Logan picking up his third [foul] in the first quarter because he’s really our rim protector,” LaMore said. “Lane is our most physical and aggressive guy, so him getting his third didn’t help either.”

Julian Stadeli said while they only combined to make 6-of-17 free throws, he and his brother were able to make the most of their mismatches.

“We really did,” Julian Stadeli said. “We didn’t shoot great free throws, but we definitely nestled up a little bit and having some of their good players in foul trouble was nice.”

And when Christian (25 points) and Julian (nine points) weren’t scoring, the Timberwolves found points on the perimeter.

Bailey Sluis, Brian Fehr and Ian Rogers combined to hit seven 3-pointers on the night (six in the first half), and it seemed as though every time the Dragons would muster up a run, one of the Timberwolves’ guards was there to splash a big shot.

“For us to be successful, we have to work well together, and that includes them,” Julian Stadeli said. “When we’re going and get them going, it’s really powerful and hard to stop.”

As impressive as the Timberwolves were offensively, they were largely just as impressive defensively. They held the Dragons’ electric offense to just 17-of-55 (31 percent) shooting from the field and 6 of 21 (29 percent) from the 3-point line.

“We’ve hung our hat on the defensive end all year,” Long said. “Defense has been our forte, but I like what we’re doing on the offensive end also.”

Christian Stadeli had six rebounds and three blocks on the defensive end, but it was Julian Stadeli’s 10 rebounds, three steals and four blocks that really forced the Dragons into uncomfortable situations.

Even with a 20-plus point lead for most of the final three quarters, Long said the Dragons, led by David Palan’s 20 points, were a team the Timberwolves couldn’t let their guard down against.

“We told the kids, ‘They shoot the 3-ball so well, they’re never really out of the game,’” Long said. “That Palan kid is a heck of a player, he can shoot it from deep range.

“They’re a hard team to defend, but overall, I thought we did a decent job.”

The Dragons had a couple of victories this season after trailing by 20 or more points, but LaMore said he knew that would be a much taller task against a talented Timberwolves team that, similar to the Dragons, trotted out a starting lineup of all seniors.

“I knew it would be tough, but we’d come down from 20 multiple times this year,” LaMore said. “But a team against Cissna Park, they’re not going to give up a 20-point lead, especially in a big moment.

“They’re like us, where they are a nice group of seniors that know how to get it done.”

Not only did the Timberwolves advance to the Sweet 16, but the win also served as Long’s 500th of his career in his 24th and final season.

“Stuff like that takes time to sink in. ... I’ve told the kids over and over, ‘This is not about me; I’ve been here forever, and this season, it’s about the seniors,’” Long said. “Getting 500 wins means I’m an old guy and have had the good fortune to coach a lot of good players.”

And for the Dragons, the loss meant the end of the high school hoops career for seven seniors, a group LaMore had for all four years, coaching them on the junior varsity level before moving up with them to the varsity level three years ago.

It also meant the end of the best season in school history, as the Dragons won their first regional championship ever and first postseason tournament since the 1960-61 season.

“I had to thank them for everything they’ve done for the school, the community, for [assistant coach] Matt Russell and I — they made it easy for us as coaches,” LaMore said. “I’ll never have a player-coach relationship like I did with those seven seniors.”

<strong>Stat Book</strong>

Outside of Christian Stadeli’s 25 points, Rogers also finished in double figures with 10 points. Fehr and Conner Lober each had eight points for the Timberwolves.

Outside of David Palan’s team-high 20 points, Max Markland and Daniel Palan tied for second on the team with eight points each.

<strong>Up Next</strong>

The Timberwolves take on Judah Christian at 7 p.m. Friday in the sectional championship at Ridgeview.

The Tribe and the Timberwolves met last year for a regional championship, with Judah Christian upsetting the Timberwolves 68-55.

Long said the team will treat Friday’s matchup similar to any other, but the sting of last year still could be on everyone’s minds.

“It’s the next game of the postseason, win or go home, but I’m sure it’s on everybody’s mind,” Long said. “Hopefully, we’ll bring our A-Game on Friday night, and it’ll be a different story.”