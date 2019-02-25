GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bishop McNamara/Morton preview

Bishop McNamara has been on a mission this season.

Despite all of the ups and downs, injuries and not being at full strength until late in the season, the Irish have made it to a Class 3A super-sectional showdown with Morton.

The Potters already own a 67-39 victory against the Irish in the Morton Tournament. However, that was the Irish's second game of the season, and they were without All-State guard Precious Browing.

While the Potters are certainly a much different and improved team from that November matchup, so are the Irish.

But before these two 3A titans clash in Coal City at 7 p.m., let's see how each team stacks up.

<strong>Bishop McNamara (24-11)</strong>

<strong>Playoff path:</strong> Defeated Ottawa 59-25, Kankakee 68-59 (OT, regional championship), Morgan Park 49-38 and Marian Catholic 52-41 (sectional championship).

This game, and potentially beyond, is the reason head coach John Rutter made such a difficult schedule for the Irish.

Being challenged and suffering tough losses to teams that are better is how you improve.

The Irish have played and lost against some of the top teams in Class 3A and Class 4A (Morton, Richwoods, Kankakee, Kenwood, Riverside-Brookfield), as well as Class 2A state champion Chicago Marshall.

It made them better at the right time.

During this playoff run, Ali Berg has been a force and has recorded double-doubles in the past three games.

Since returning a month ago, Browning has been nothing short of spectacular as the Irish's leading scorer during their playoff run.

Kiaria Brown continues to knock down 3-pointers at a high rate. Ty Hill is as sneaky as it comes on both sides of the ball, and Lauren Krisko operates the offense from her point guard spot as well as anyone in the state.

<strong>Morton (30-3)</strong>

<strong>Playoff path:</strong> Defeated LaSalle 82-22, Metamora 59-33 (regional championship), Canton 71-59, and Richwoods 46-39 (sectional championship).

Morton has been one of the most highly touted programs of this decade, as evidenced by nine regional, six sectional, four super-sectional and three state titles (2015-17).

And the Potters are back, reloaded and ready to reclaim the throne as the top dog in 3A.

The Potters are led by a pair of 6-footers in senior guard Tenley Dowell and junior guard Lindsey Dullard.

Dowell is the team's leading scorer at 15.6 points along with 5.8 rebounds and about three assists per game.

Dullard is the team's second leading scorer at 11.3 points with 5.1 rebounds and a team-leading 4.3 assists per game.

Both are very skilled, seasoned and battle-tested guards who have signed to play Division I (Dowell at Bulter University and Dullard at University of Alabama-Birmingham).

Also watch out for Katie Krupa, a 6-foot freshman wing who is coming off possibly her best two-game stretch. She scored a career-high 26 points against Canton, followed by 21 points against Richwoods.

<strong>Keys to victory</strong>

The Irish have been outstanding when it comes to keeping their composure when their opposition begins to gain momentum.

But they have to go on the attack, much like against Marian Catholic, and can't let up for a single second.

The Potters are way too good and experienced to give them any breathing room. The smallest crack eventually leads to the flood gates being opened.

Empty the tank for 32 minutes, and a trip to Normal awaits.