BOYS BASKETBALL: Manteno's season ends with regional loss to Rich South

DOLTON — When asked to sum up the importance of rebounding, legendary basketball player, head coach and executive Pat Riley simply said, “No rebounding, no rings.” For Manteno, that proved true Monday in the Panthers’ IHSA Class 3A Thornridge Regional quarterfinal against Rich South.

The Panthers were out-rebounded 33-19 by the Stars, including 13 offensive rebounds that led to 13 second-chance points and saw their season end with a narrow 70-66 loss.

“We had to do a better job as a team of rebounding,” Panthers coach Zack Myers said. “[Rich South] definitely shot better than I was expecting ... but I felt like that game came down to rebounding and not being able to secure those rebounds that led to second-chance points for them.”

The Stars took advantage of a sluggish Manteno offense early on and started the game on an 11-2 run before Trevor Moisant got hotter than a $2 pistol and buried four 3-pointers in the opening frame, during which he scored 16 points, to cut the Panthers’ deficit to 21-18.

Myers said once Moisant made a couple drives to the basket, he freed himself up for some outside looks, something he expects to see plenty of next season from his junior guard.

“I truly think he can be one of the better scorers in the area if we see that from him all the time; he does have that ability,” Myers said. “He’s just a junior, so he’s got some work to do in the offseason to get better for next year.”

The Panthers dug themselves another hole in the second, when the Stars used a 14-2 run to take their largest lead of the game at 35-20, but once again, the Panthers rallied, scoring the last nine points of the half, and found themselves down 35-29 at the break.

“We didn’t shoot exceptionally well to start the game, but we heated up there for a while in the second, and things were going good for us,” Myers said. “We just kind of hit a bump and would have a turnover or something — we’ve just got to be better than that.”

And Myers was right, as the Panthers never were able to cut their deficit to less than two possessions in the second half. He attributed that to the details of the game, such as the rebounding disparity and the, at times, lackadaisical transition defense.

“One of my assistants said it best: ‘We’ve got to do a better job of the little details,’” Myers said. “I don’t know how many times we didn’t get back in transition and led to an easy bucket.”

Offensively, the Panthers found it increasingly difficult to find an open Moisant once the Stars began denying him the ball. That led the Panthers to change up their offense at times, sometimes even putting the guard on the block and letting him work inside.

Moisant led the Panthers with 27 points on 9-of-17 shooting.

“That’s something we started to see more as the season progressed, was teams starting to deny him the ball, and we’ve got to work on [that] for next season,” Myers said. “Teams are gonna throw some junk defenses at us to try to stop Trevor, and we’ve got to do a better job with the other four guys of getting him open and helping take the pressure off of him.”

The loss ended the high school basketball careers of four Panther seniors, including starting point guard Anthony Lopez and starting power forward Tyler Irvin.

Myers, who wrapped up his first season at the helm for the Panthers, said he was sad to say goodbye to his first senior class but also already has excitement for next year, as the Panthers had 10 juniors on this year’s roster.

“I’m very excited but, at the same time, very sad to see four seniors leave,” Myers said. “They’ve been a great group, but I do have high hopes for this group of juniors.

“We’ve got to put the work in in the weight room in the spring and lead that into our summer.”

<strong>Stat Book</strong>

Moisant’s 27 points were a game high, and he added two rebounds, two steals and a block. Robbie Wesselhoff had 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal.

A.J. Gilliam had 10 points, two rebounds and five assists off the bench. Darien Bechard had eight points and five rebounds. Irvin and Lopez had four points apiece.