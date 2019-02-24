Illini stumble in home loss to Penn State

Illini Outplayed in Ugly Loss to Penn State

While the 1988-89 “Flyin’ Illini” basketball team was honored on their 20th reunion at Illinois’ Big Ten matchup with Penn State Saturday, the current version of the Illini fell flat.

A seven-point first half deficit proved to be too much for the Illini (10-17, 6-9 Big Ten) to overcome, as they fell to the Nittany Lions (11-16, 4-12) by an 83-76 final.

“This is a great example of what happens in Big Ten basketball when you show up flat and not ready to play,” Illini coach Brad Underwood said. “They played much much harder than we did in every facet.”

While Underwood was less-than-enthused with his team’s performance, Penn State coach Pat Chambers said that not only did his Nittany Lions play well, but that the Illini showed capable spurts as well.

“I’m proud of my guys, they stuck to the game plan.” Chambers said. “We were able to answer some of their runs and I think that was the difference.”

In what is becoming commonplace this season, the Illini had another subpar performance from the charity stripe, finishing 18-for-28 (63 percent) from the line on the day.

Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions were true on 26-of-31 free-throws (81 percent).

The Illini shooting woes translated to the field as well, where they were held to under 40 percent shooting at a 26-of-66 clip (39 percent).

The Illini defense did have some brights spots, as junior guard Andres Feliz played tough defense until he fouled out with a minute remaining. In addition, the defense forced Penn State into 17 turnovers and totalled six steals.

Penn State was paced by Lamar Stevens who finished with 25 points in 37 minutes of action. Mike Watkins finished with 10 points, 12 rebounds and 5 blocks in 25 minutes.

“They play really, really hard,” Underwood said of the Nittany Lions’ dynamic duo. “They are unrelenting.”

Freshman guard Ayo Dosunmu led the Illini with 18 points in 30 minutes. Freshman forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili posted his first double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 rebounds in 30 minutes of action.

But the biggest impact player for the Illini was Feliz. He finished with 17 points in 28 minutes off the bench, and consistently drove the ball to the rim and found contact and helped spark the team in the second half.

“My teammates were finding me, getting me the ball when I was open and I got the opportunity to get to the rim.” Feliz said.

Underwood later echoed Feliz, saying, “Dre is physically strong. Dre loves to absorb contact. He loves to initiate it.”

The game featured a chippy second half where Underwood picked up a technical foul for kicking the scorers table.

“I should have gotten it about 10 minutes earlier,” he said. “I don’t have the best voice in world right now so it’s pretty hard to bark at them.

“My coat toss didn’t go very far last time so I thought, “What the hell, I’ll kick the scorer’s table.”