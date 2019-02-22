ROUNDUP: Friday's prep sports scores

<strong>BOYS BASKETBALL</strong>

<strong>Class 1A Cissna Park Regional</strong>

<strong>Cissna Park 66, Milford 45</strong>

Julian Stadeli finished with a game-high 21 points as the Timberwolves won their second regional in the last three years.

Christian Stadeli added 13 points, and Keegan Boyle and Conner Lober had 11 points each.

For Milford, Jared Schunke finished with a team-high 13 points as the Bearcats end their season 20-12.

Kennedy Kunsch added 12 points, and Nick Allen had 11 points.

The Timberwolves are back in action Wednesday in a Class 1A Sectional semifinal against Grant Park at Ridgeview High School in Colfax.

<strong>Class 2A Fieldcrest Regional</strong>

<strong>Fieldcrest 59, Watseka 45</strong>

Ben Lyznicki finished with a team-high 16 points for the Warriors, who saw their season come to an end with a 19-9 record.

Justin McTaggart added 11 points, and Blake Castonguay had eight points.

<strong>Regular season</strong>

<strong>Trinity 53, Faith Christian 30</strong>

Jared Oates finished with a game-high 19 points and six steals to lead the Eagles to victory.

Dylan Hassett added 13 points to the mix.

<strong>Coal City 65, Streator 62</strong>

Austin Pullara finished with a game-high 31 points and seven rebounds as the Coalers clinched the outright Interstate Eight Conference championship.

Jack Bunton added 11 points and four rebounds, and Brady Crawford had six points.

<strong>WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL</strong>

<strong>Olivet Nazarene 78, St. Francis 61</strong>

Jess Learned, who recently became the leading scorer in Olivet Nazarene history, added to her career mark with 24 points alongside 13 rebounds and six assists to lead the Tigers.

Kayla Ross, who set a new career assist record in Olivet history, added 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Sammy Stejskal had 16 points, and Zanna Myers had 12 points.