GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bishop McNamara captures sectional championship with win over Marian Catholic

CHICAGO HEIGHTS — For the first three years of their basketball careers, Bishop McNamara seniors and four-year varsity players Ali Berg and Lauren Krisko have seen the seasons end in the sectional round.

But not this year.

The Irish advanced to the Elite 8 with a 52-41 win against Marian Catholic in the IHSA Class 3A Marian Catholic Sectional championship Thursday, giving them their latest postseason push since they won state in 2014-15.

“It feels great — we were talking about how we’ve come this far before, we’ve always made it to the sectional, but we never won it,” Krisko said. “We knew this year was the year.”

The Irish dominated in every area of the game early on in a game that looked as though it would be a blowout victory.

They led by as many as 19 points in a first half that saw the Irish shoot 10 of 23 (44 percent) from the field, including seven second-chance points, and despite a height disadvantage down low, a 25-11 rebounding edge.

“I thought our defensive pressure was good — it looked like we knew where [the Spartans] were going, which was awesome,” Irish coach John Rutter said. “And we took the ball to the basket and made some shots, which was nice to see.”

Berg, who was tasked with guarding the Spartans’ towering 6-foot-3 center, Jalynn Alexander, said the Irish played solid team basketball and communicated well to get off to their hot start, especially defensively.

“We just made sure we covered, talked and communicated,” Berg said. “We helped each other, especially with their height, and when we did that, we were successful.”

But in front of their home crowd, the Spartans were able to stay in it in the second half, thanks to a 15-point outburst in the final two frames from Alyshea Smith, but never could trim their deficit any closer than six points.

“I didn’t think our defense was real good [in the second half], and we gave them a lot of looks, but credit to [Marian Catholic],” Rutter said. “They came back, put some fear in the girls, and I was pleased with how we bounced back and played tough.”

Anytime Smith and the Spartans made a push, Irish guard Precious Browning was there to keep the pressure on. She scored a game-high 18 points, including 13 in the second half.

“I was a little shaky at first,” Browning said. “Once I got in the game and got used to things, it got me going.”

While she only scored one point Thursday, it was Krisko’s play in the margins that allowed players such as Browning to find open looks. The senior point guard had seven rebounds and four assists, oftentimes setting up the Irish with “hockey assists,” the pass that ultimately leads to the assist.

“I think my role is the little things,” Krisko said. “We have Kiaria [Brown], Precious and Ali who score most of the points, and after they take those jobs, they rely on me to do the little things like play strong defense and getting assists.”

Coming into the season, Rutter and the Irish knew they had the experience and talent on their roster to get past the sectional round that haunted them the past three years.

But they still had to put the proper work in during the season, which Rutter said the team has shown during their postseason run.

“It’s great to see them rewarded for their hard work and their efforts,” Rutter said. “We sat down at the beginning of the year and said we needed to make it a special year with seven seniors.

“Those are the teams that win, and they came in every day, worked their tails off, led throughout, and we’ve built a lot of close relationships down the stretch.”

Stat Book

Browning added six rebounds, two steals and a block to her game-high 18 points. Berg notched her third-straight double-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Ty Hill scored eight points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal. Brown had seven points, three rebounds and three assists.

Up Next

The Irish are back in action at 7 p.m. Monday, when they head to Coal City to take on Morton in the Class 3A super-sectional, with the winner earning a trip to next weekend’s State Finals at Illinois State University.

The two teams met in November, with the Potters taking a 67-39 win on their home floor. But the Irish were without returning All-State guard Browning and anticipate a classic clash with the Potters on Monday.

“We’ve got our hands full — they’re traditionally a power in girls basketball,” Rutter said. “They’re going to get after it, and we’re going to have to match their intensity.

“But at this stage, on any given night, who knows.”