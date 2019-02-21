ROUNDUP: Wednesday's prep sports scores

<strong>BOYS BASKETBALL</strong>

<strong>IHSA Class 1A Cissna Park Regional</strong>

<strong>Cissna Park 76, Fisher 44</strong>

The Timberwolves bounced the Bunnies with ease to advance to Friday’s regional championship.

Christian Stadeli filled up the stat sheet with a game-high 30 points for the Timberwolves. Keegan Boyle added 12 points, and Brian Fehr scored nine points.

<strong>Milford 50, Decatur Lutheran 47</strong>

The Timberwolves will meet rival Milford in Friday’s title game after the Bearcats held on for a one-possession victory in Wednesday’s nightcap.

Kennedy Kunsch was the Bearcats’ leading scorer for the second time in as many nights with 16 points. Jared Schunke added 15 points. Tanner Sobkoviak and Klaytin Hunsinger each added seven points.

Milford and Cissna Park will play for the regional title at 7 p.m. Friday at Cissna Park.

<strong>IHSA Class 2A Fieldcrest Regional</strong>

<strong>Watseka 49, Somonauk 43</strong>

The Warriors also will play for a regional championship Friday after holding off a furious Somonauk second-half comeback attempt to secure a win.

Blake Castonguay made three triples and scored a game-high 18 points. Anthony Quinn and Justin McTaggart each scored nine points.

Watseka will take on Fieldcrest at 7 p.m. Friday at Fieldcrest for the right to advance to next week’s Peotone Sectional.