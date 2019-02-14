GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bishop McNamara claims Class 3A Regional crown over Kankakee

OTTAWA — This game showed exactly why Bishop McNamara coach and athletic director John Rutter gave the Irish a tough schedule: All of those tough losses and learning experiences pay off in close, tight knit games.

Everything came full circle Thursday, as the Irish exacted its comeuppance from this year and took down city rival Kankakee 68-59 in overtime to win their seventh straight regional championship.

“We worked so hard all year and wanted this one so bad,” Irish senior forward Ali Berg said. “There’s a lot of emotions going at once, but it’s great for us to win this.”

Difference in styles

The Irish took the fight to the Kays, and Precious Browning started it off with a pair of 3-pointers.

Lauren Krisko and Kiaria Brown also got in on the fun with 3-pointers of their own.

The balance and series of passes, led by Krisko’s seven assists, led to 11 total 3-pointers on the evening for the Irish.

“That definitely did not play to our favor; neither did going 3-of-11 from the free-throw line,” Kankakee coach John Maniatis said. “Krisko did a nice job running their offense. They’re a motivated and talented group. If they continue to play like that, they’ll be meeting Morton or Peoria Richwoods.”

While the Kays preferred balance, Ambranette Storr had the offensive touch, and they rode that wave.

She scored all six of the Kays’ first-quarter points and piled on more in the second, as the Irish searched for an answer to slow her down. But they weren’t successful, as Storr finished with 19 of the Kays’ 25 first-half points despite the Irish leading 27-25.

“We got hurt a lot on the inside in the first half. I’m pretty sure Kankakee outscored us 20-2 in the paint early,” Rutter said. “Ambranette is a terrific player, and they have a lot of great players. She was taking it to us no matter who we put on her.”

Game of runs

After Storr was a one-person wrecking crew in the first half, Tabetha Jones came right out of the gates aggressive.

She scored the first four points of the quarter followed by Storr’s 20th and 21st point of the night to give the Kays their first lead at 31-27 off a 6-0 run.

That 6-0 run turned into a 9-2 run, but the Irish countered back with a 9-2 run of their own capped by a deep 3-pointer from Berg to reclaim the lead 38-34.

Both teams jockeyed for position down the stretch, and it was the Kays getting the upper hand 11-7 down the stretch and tying the game at 45.

“We knew it was going to be a battle with a lot of ups and downs,” Rutter said. “But we remained tough and continued to believe in one another.”

Final minute

Trailing 53-52 with less than two minutes left in regulation, Berg came through again and buried an NBA-distance 3-pointer to put the Irish back up 55-53.

“My teammates kept telling me to keep my head up,” Berg said. “We moved the ball really well, and they were finding me for open shots. We did it together as a team.”

However, the Kays had an even bigger answer, as Jennifer Sotello, who had struggles all night with her shot, drilled her only 3-pointer of the night with 14 seconds left to put them ahead 57-55.

“My first thought was, ‘Why are we leaving her open?” Rutter said. “You can only hope in that situation that she’s still off, but when it left her hand, you just knew it was good.”

Yet, the magnitude of the shot didn’t waver the Irish’s confidence as Browning went back on the attack and drew a blocking foul for two shots.

She calmly sank both of the them to send the game into overtime.

“Precious and Ali both stepped up big time in the second half,” Rutter said. “They refused to lose and came up with some big 3s and free throws, which was a great sight to see.”

Composure 101

Rutter had one simple message to his team before overtime.

“Survive and execute.”

The Irish took a nice chunk of time off the clock before getting a shot off. And when they did, Browning made it count, as she drilled a 3-pointer followed by 1-of-2 at the line for a 61-57 lead.

From that point, it was the team’s composure at the free-throw line, where they finished 13-of-19 on the night (7-of-9 in overtime), that put the final nail in the Kays’ coffin.

“We didn’t come to lose,” Browning said. “We can to play our game and play together. This means so much to us. We knew after the Kankakee game the first time that couldn’t nobody stop us.”

Season review

The Kays came into the season with high hopes and understandably so, as they returned seven seniors and added Imani Williams and Storr alongside a solid freshman class.

They set multiple new school records, won their conference for the first time since 2006-07 and maintained a top-3 ranking inside Class 3A all season.

However, all good things must come to an end. For those seven seniors, Jones, Sotello, Tamia Wilburn, KeShauna Pitts, Lo’Ryelle Robinson, Sierra Anderson and Kaela Jackson, the end came much sooner than anticipated.

“I’m beyond blessed and grateful for these seniors,” Maniatis said. “They helped stabilize the program, built the foundation and brought a new level of effort and energy to Kankakee basketball. They put this program back on the map.”

Stat book

Browning finished with a team-high 21 points and five steals for the Irish.

Berg followed with a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Brown added 14 points with four boards.

Krisko was masterful with 11 points and three steals in addition to her seven assists.

For Kankakee, Storr finished with a game-high 27 points and eight rebounds.

Jones added 15 points and five assists, and Pitts had 12 points with four rebounds.

Up next

Bishop McNamara advances to a Class 3A Sectional semifinal at 6 p.m. Monday against Morgan Park at Chicago Marian.