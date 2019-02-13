ROUNDUP: Wednesday's prep sports scores

<strong>BOYS BASKETBALL</strong>

<strong>Reed-Custer 59, Wilmington 54</strong>

Riley Johnson finished with a game-high 16 points and four rebounds to lead the Comets.

Josh Loomis added 14 points, four rebounds and three assists, and Scotty Scamen had seven points with six assists.

<strong>Cissna Park 64, LaSalette 36</strong>

Bailey Sluis continued his hot streak from 3-point land, as he buried five of them and finished with a game-high 17 points for the Timberwolves.

Christian Stadeli added 15 points, and Julian Stadeli had nine points.

<strong>MEN’S BASKETBALL</strong>

<strong>Olivet Nazarene 83, St. Francis 80</strong>

Nic Reed led the Tigers with a game-high 35 points and eight rebounds.

John Contant added 21 points, and Alex Gross had 10 points, eight rebounds and five blocks.

<strong>WOMEN’S BASKETBALL</strong>

<strong>St. Francis 79, Olivet Nazarene 78</strong>

Jess Learned finished with a game-high 30 points and eight rebounds to lead the Tigers.

Zanna Myers added 14 points and four rebounds as well.