ROUNDUP: Wednesday's prep sports scores

<strong>BOYS BASKETBALL</strong>
<strong>Reed-Custer 59, Wilmington 54</strong>
Riley Johnson finished with a game-high 16 points and four rebounds to lead the Comets.
Josh Loomis added 14 points, four rebounds and three assists, and Scotty Scamen had seven points with six assists.
<strong>Cissna Park 64, LaSalette 36</strong>
Bailey Sluis continued his hot streak from 3-point land, as he buried five of them and finished with a game-high 17 points for the Timberwolves.
Christian Stadeli added 15 points, and Julian Stadeli had nine points.
<strong>MEN’S BASKETBALL</strong>
<strong>Olivet Nazarene 83, St. Francis 80</strong>
Nic Reed led the Tigers with a game-high 35 points and eight rebounds.
John Contant added 21 points, and Alex Gross had 10 points, eight rebounds and five blocks.
<strong>WOMEN’S BASKETBALL</strong>
<strong>St. Francis 79, Olivet Nazarene 78</strong>
Jess Learned finished with a game-high 30 points and eight rebounds to lead the Tigers.
Zanna Myers added 14 points and four rebounds as well.