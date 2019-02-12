ROUNDUP: Tuesday's prep sports scores

<strong>GIRLS BASKETBALL</strong>

<strong>IHSA Class 3A Ottawa Sectional</strong>

<strong>Kankakee 75, Morris 26</strong>

The Kays rebounded from their lone loss of the season last weekend to Montini and breezed past Morris on their way to Thursday’s regional championship, with six different players scoring at least five points.

Ambranette Storr led the way with 15 points, two assists, five rebounds and four steals. Jennifer Sotello also finished in double figures with 11 points, three assists and four steals.

Keshauna Pitts and Taylor Albertie each scored nine points, and Imani Williams had eight points, 13 rebounds, three assists, six steals and two blocks.

<strong>Bishop McNamara 59, Ottawa 25</strong>

In Tuesday’s nightcap, the Irish coasted to an easy win against the host Pirates to set up an all-Kankakee matchup for the regional crown at 7 p.m. Thursday at Ottawa, just one year removed from the two teams’ legendary sectional championship contest.The Irish held the Pirates to no more than six points in any of the final three quarters, allowing about as many points during the final three frames (13) as they did in the first (12).

Kiaria Brown led the Irish with 13 points, three assists and two steals. Precious Browning had 12 points, eight rebounds, five assists, five blocks and three steals. Ali Berg added 10 points, six rebounds, a block and a steal.

<strong>BOYS BASKETBALL</strong>

<strong>Thornridge 60, Bradley-Bourbonnais 40</strong>

Deylon Johnson was the lone Boiler in double-figures, which took him just one half, scoring 11 of his 14 points in the first two frames. Gabe Renchen and Linell Jefferson had eight points each.

<strong>Milford 66, Danville Schlarman 59</strong>

The Bearcats never led at the end of any of the first three quarters, but outscored Schlarman 20-10 in the fourth, including going 10 of 12 from the free-throw line, for the comeback victory.

Jared Schunke led the Bearcats with 16 points. Tanner Sobkoviak had 14 points, and Klaytin Hunsinger added 10 points.

<strong>Coal City 76, Joliet Catholic 69</strong>

Four Coalers scored in double-figures in an up-and-down affair that saw a combined 58 points scored in the fourth quarter alone.Austin Pullara paced the Coalers with a whopping 29 points. He notched a double-double with 12 rebounds, two assists and a steal. Jarod Garrelts also recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Payton Hutchings had 12 points, seven rebounds, two steals and an assist. Jack Bunton added 10 points.

<strong>Dwight 74, Tri-Point 61</strong>

After a steady two-to-three possession lead for much of the game, the Trojans had a 21-point explosion in the fourth quarter for the home victory.

Logan Graham led the Trojans with 22 points, 20 of those coming in the second half. Dakota Wahl went 9 of 10 from the free-throw line and finished with 15 points. Colton Holm scored 12 points.

Conor Cardenas had 19 points to lead the Chargers. Chace Cathcart scored 11 points, and Bobby Mogged added 10 points.

<strong>Trinity 69, Portage Christian 61</strong>

The Eagles got back to 20 games above .500 at 24-4 with their eight-point victory Tuesday.

Dylan Hassett led the Eagles with 19 points. Max McCleary put up a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Jared Oates also scored in double-figures with 15 points.

<strong>Herscher 48, Gardner-South Wilmington 44</strong>

The Tigers rallied back from a 10-point halftime deficit via their defense, holding the Panthers to 15 points in the second half to ensure a home victory.

Jack Holohan led the Tigers with a game-high 15 points, and Camden Berns added 10 points to the mix.

Nate Wise had 10 points, three rebounds and two steals to lead the Panthers. Chris Bexson and Chris Bement each scored eight points. Bement added four rebounds, an assist and a steal, and Bexson added three boards and an assist.