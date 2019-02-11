GIRLS BASKETBALL: Watseka holds off Bismarck-Henning, advances Class 2A Sweet 16

GIBSON CITY — For the second time in school history, Watseka's girls basketball team is in the Sweet 16.

After Mallory Drake's sizzling offensive first half gave the Warriors a double-digit lead, Watseka used a sturdy defensive effort to hold on to a 45-39 win over Bismarck-Henning at the IHSA Class 2A Gibson City Sectional to give the school its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2013 and a spot in Thursday's sectional championship.

“I thought our composure was good — (Bismarck-Henning) cut (the lead) to four, but our composure showed we have a lot of girls with a lot of experience," Warriors coach Barry Bauer said. "It took a lot of guts out of our girls, a lot of fortitude to pull that one out.”

It appeared early on as if the Warriors were about to blow the Blue Devils out from the jump. Watseka forced five turnovers in the first quarter and scored 11 of the game's first 13 points before ultimately ending the first with a 15-7 lead.

It didn't take long in the second for the Warriors to stretch their lead to double-digits, leading by as many as 12 points in the second. That large lead came from the red-hot shooting from Drake, who made all five of her 3-point attempts and scored 17 of her game-high 19 points in the first half.

“I didn’t have the best warmups, so I was feeling a bit nervous," Drake said. "But I went out there and my defender kept helping off and my teammates were getting me the ball.

I think it was a good spark to start the game and we finished them off as a team with defense and rebounding.”

Drake was able to find open space because of the Blue Devils' gameplan of double-teaming forward Kennedy Bauer, who managed to sink 10-of-12 free-throws and finish with 14 points.

Barry Bauer said that the team always expects Drake to knock down shots when left uncovered, but it was a two-point basket Drake scored to open the third quarter that he was most impressed with from his senior sharpshooter.

"The thing that sticks out with Mallory tonight, at the start of the second half, I don’t know if they were running a box-and-one or just playing her real tight, but she went back door," Barry Bauer said. "That just shows that she understands what’s going on.”

All five of the Warriors' starters made exactly one shot from the field in the second half, while Kennedy Bauer also sunk five free-throws. Drake said the Warriors' experienced balance in their lineup — four of the five starters are seniors — showed on Monday.

“We were all excited about (the game)," Drake said. "Four of our five starters are seniors and we all wanted to step up.”

Natalie Schroeder hit a short jumper to give the Warriors their largest lead of the game at 41-27 with just under two minutes left in the third, but after Schroeder's shot, the Warriors got cold from the floor.

They scored just two points over the first 7 1/2 minutes of the fourth before Kennedy Bauer made a pair of free-throws. Drake said that during that stretch, the team had to hunker back down on the focus they had over the first three quarters and rely on their tenacious defense.

"We kind of pulled (ahead) and it was like a relief, a weight off our shoulders," Drake said. "When they cut it close, we had to focus, allow them to get just one shot off and get the rebound."

And after the Warriors forced a Blue Devils turnover with six seconds left and a six-point lead, the Warriors took a timeout to draw up a play to free up a good free-throw shooter.

But out of the timeout, the Blue Devils held back on defense, sealing the win for the Warriors.

The win tied the Warriors atop the best season in school history. Barry Bauer said that was something his team has been aware of and that they are prepared to cement themselves as the best team in school history with a sectional championship victory against former conference rival St. Joseph-Ogden on Thursday.

"The girls mentioned that at shootaround yesterday — if we could win two (games), it would be the furthest the team’s went," Barry Bauer said. "I think they're focused right now."

<strong>Stat Book</strong>

Kennedy Bauer added 10 rebounds and two steals to her 14 points for a double-double. Drake added six boards and three assists to her game-high 19 points. Magan Harris had eight points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

The Warriors shot 15-of-30 (50 percent) from the field, while they held the Blue Devils to 15-of-45 (33 percent) shooting.

<strong>Up Next</strong>

The Warriors, who were ranked eighth in the most recent IHSA Class 2A AP Poll, face arguably their toughest test of the season against the fourth-ranked Spartans in the sectional championship at 7 p.m. Thursday at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

Barry Bauer said the Warriors will have to continue their improved play and has faith in the team to do just that.

“We’re familiar with (the Spartans), we’ve watched them," Barry Bauer said. "We’re going to have to play a little sharper Thursday, but we’re definitely capable of it.”