ROUNDUP: Weekend prep sports scores

<strong>WRESTLING</strong>

<strong>IHSA Class 2A Geneseo Sectional</strong>

Eight Coal City wrestlers advanced to next week’s IHSA State Finals with Top-4 finishes Saturday.

Alex Friddle (132 pounds) and Daniel Jezik (182) won their weight classes. Ryan Wasielewski (152) and Ashton Harvey (160) each finished second. Evan Rivera (106) finished third, and Brandon Strnad (138), David Papach (170) and Cole Garcia (195) each finished fourth.

Central’s Thomas Konetski also qualified for state with his third-place finish at 145 pounds.

As the Coalers and Comets both moved up to Class 2A this season, the nine wrestlers who qualified became the first at their schools to do so at the Class 2A level.

<strong>BOYS BASKETBALL</strong>

<strong>Beecher 53, South Newton (Ind.) 44</strong>

The Bobcats overcame a two-point halftime deficit by holding South Newton to single-digits in each of the final two quarters.

Deshawn Doss made three 3-pointers and led the Bobcats with 17 points, and Hunter Eastham finished just behind him with 16 points. Sebastian Linan added seven points, four of them coming off offensive rebounds.

<strong>Kankakee 49, Christ the King 39</strong>

For the second time in as many days, the Kays were led by the Binion brothers atop the scoring charts. Darion Binion led the Kays with 12 points, and Jacquan Binion added 11 points. Lavell McIntosh had nine points and nine rebounds.

<strong>Illiana Christian 67, St. Anne 61</strong>

Brooks Schoon led the Cardinals with 19 points, including four 3-pointers. Miguel Medina made four 3-pointers and finished with 13 points. Caleb Baines also scored 13 points.

<strong>Riverton Subway Shootout</strong>

<strong>Cissna Park 73, Bloomington Central Catholic 64</strong>

The Timberwolves, ranked second in the latest IHSA Class 1A AP Poll, knocked off Class 2A’s fifth-ranked team in Riverton on Saturday night.

Bailey Suis led the Timberwolves with 17 points (5 of 5 from distance) and three assists. Christian Stadeli had 15 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals. Julian Stadeli had 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

<strong>South Shore Christian Conference Tournament</strong>

<strong>Trinity 67, Grace Christian 29</strong>

Max McCleary led the Eagles with 16 points in their first of two games Saturday.

<strong>Trinity 59, Home School Resource Center 44</strong>

Eagles coach Mike Lawrence racked up his 1,200th career win in Saturday’s nightcap. Dylan Hassett led the Eagles with 22 points.

<strong>GIRLS BASKETBALL</strong>

<strong>South Shore Christian Conference Tournament</strong>

<strong>Trinity 49, Westlake Christian 45</strong>

Leigh Claggett led the Eagles with 20 points and hauled in 12 rebounds. Veronica Harwood also notched a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Allie Battrell had seven points, seven rebounds and four assists.

<strong>SWIMMING</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Tune-Up</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais had a stellar weekend in the pool, racking up 34 medals at Kankakee on Saturday.

First-place winners included Ben McDorman in the 50 freestyle (22.70) and the 100 freestyle (50.77), Garrett Metzger in the 100 butterfly (57.95) and Ben McDorman, Zach Scheiwiller, Garrett Metzger and Grey Corbus in the 200 freestyle relay (1:36.96).