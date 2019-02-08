BOYS BASKETBALL: Gardner-South Wilmington holds off St. Anne to earn share of RVC crown

GARDNER — For the first time since 2016, Gardner-South Wilmington’s boys basketball team can call itself a conference champion.

Despite a furious comeback attempt from St. Anne in the final two minutes, the Panthers held the Cardinals off for just long enough in a back-and-forth second half, picking up a 52-50 win to clinch at least a share of the River Valley Conference title in front of their home crowd on Friday.

The Panthers improved to 20-8 on the year and 10-1 in the RVC, while the Cardinals dropped to 14-12 (7-3).

With one conference game left, the Panthers have a 1 1/2 game lead over Grant Park in the conference standings, meaning Friday’s win guaranteed at least a tie atop the conference.

“We got our 20th win and at least a share of (the conference), so that was our extra motivation tonight,” Panthers coach Allan Wills said. “Obviously, playing St. Anne is always going to be tough, so the kids were fired up.”

Both teams relied on tenacious defense to make up for offensive lulls in the first half, with St. Anne taking a 24-18 lead in the first 16 minutes.

But in the third quarter, the Panthers made their move.

Their 2-3 zone continued to cause trouble for the Cardinals, but in the third, it was amplified. The Panthers forced half a dozen St. Anne turnovers and turned them into 11 points, outscoring the Cardinals 19-2 in the frame to turn their six-point halftime deficit into a 36-27 lead ahead of the fourth.

“I just told (the team) to hustle, get out to shooters, find your zone and box out,” Wills said. “Nothing fancy, just hustle your tails off, which the guys did that.”

And once again, it was Chris Bexson who stepped up in the second half for the Panthers. He scored all 11 of the Panthers’ points off turnovers in the third quarter, including three 3-pointers.

He finished with a game-high 20 points and scored double-digit points in the second half for the second time this week after scoring 13 second-half points in the Panthers’ victory at Grant Park Tuesday.

“They didn’t really guard the 3-point line in the second half, they were more watching our bigs,” Bexson said. “So we were getting open, getting our spots and knocking down a bunch of 3’s.”

The Panthers went 0-of-8 from downtown in the first half, but Wills said he told his team at halftime to keep shooting and that they would eventually fall.

“We didn’t make any 3’s in the first half and (Bexson) missed a couple,” Wills said. “But I told them at halftime, ‘Let’s go out and get some shots up, trust that they’re going to fall,’ and they did.”

Even though the Panthers continued to build their lead to as large as 47-33 with 1:58 left, the Cardinals turned it on late and nearly erased the 14-point deficit.

They hit a couple of 3-pointers and were fouled on two more, making 4-of-6 free-throws in crunch time. But by the time E.J. Hays’ triple fell through the net to make it a 52-50 game, the final buzzer sounded.

“Our kids played without having to think the last couple minutes, they just came down and played,” Cardinals coach Rick Schoon said. “We grinded it out for the first three quarters, but weren’t aggressive enough on the offensive end and had too many turnovers.

“Those last few minutes, we played like I think we’re capable of playing.”

The Cardinals near-comeback effort was even more impressive considering the fact that between fouls and in-game injuries, three starters were out of the game by the time that run came, which Schoon said was a testament to his team’s depth.

“The kids didn’t quit at all, I’m proud of all our guys tonight,” Schoon said. “We had some kids get fouled out, some kids get injured, but when they come out, we don’t have any reservation about who comes in to take their place.”

<strong>Stat Book</strong>

Bexson added four rebounds, three steals and two assists to his game-high 20 points for the Panthers. Nathan Wozniak had 10 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists. Michael Ashley had five points, five rebounds and a steal.

Caleb Baines led the Cardinals with 14 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. Brooks Schoon added 12 points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal. Miguel Medina had eight points off the bench.

<strong>Up Next</strong>

The Cardinals have a chance to get back in the win column with a 7 p.m. home game against Tri-Point on Monday. The Panthers travel to Herscher for a 7 p.m. contest against Herscher on Tuesday, before their RVC finale at home against Illinois Lutheran Friday.

If the Panthers win, or Grant Park loses its game at St. Anne Friday, the Panthers maintain sole possession atop the conference.

“That’s really special, we’ve had a good group of boys this year,” Bexson said. “We’re coming together and have to take care of business next week.”