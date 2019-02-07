ROUNDUP: Thursday's prep sports scores

<strong>GIRLS BASKETBALL</strong>

<strong>Kankakee 72, Crete-Monee 59</strong>

The Kays completed their final test and capped a perfect 30-0 regular season, led by 21 points and four steals from Ambranette Storr.Imani Williams had a double-double with 12 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and six steals.

Jennifer Sotello added 12 points, Tabetha Jones had 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

<strong>Streator 42, Coal City 36 (OT)</strong>

Makenna Crater finished with a double-double with 14 points, 10 steals and five rebounds.Brooke Chapman added 13 points, six rebounds and three assists.

<strong>Class 1A Grant Park Regional</strong>

<strong>Milford 44, Judah Christian 35</strong>

The Bearcats claimed their first regional title since 2009, led by Kaylee Warren’s double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Hannah Boyer added 12 points, eight rebounds and five blocks, and Emma Morts chipped in her second straight double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

<strong>SEVENTH-GRADE BOYS BASKETBALL</strong>

<strong>IESA CLASS 7-4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP</strong>

<strong>Markham Prairie-Hills 50, Kankakee 41 (OT)</strong>

The Kays nearly won their first seventh-grade state title but were outmatched in the overtime period and took home the second-place trophy.

Quavion Hoover led the Kays with 12 points. Jaydon Wright scored nine points. Larenz Walters buried two 3-pointers and had eight points. Tyrone Kennedy had seven points, and Anthony Lewis scored five points.