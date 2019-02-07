GIRLS BASKETBALL: Watseka crowned regional champs for second-straight year

HERSCHER — One of the oldest theories in athletics is it’s difficult to beat the same team three times in a season.

But don’t tell that to the Watseka girls basketball team.

In Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Herscher Regional championship, the Warriors successfully downed Paxton-Buckley-Loda for the third time this season with a 41-29 win for their second straight regional championship.

“That old saying is from the people who lose the third game. … Sure you can if you’re better than them,” Warriors coach Barry Bauer said. “We got a lead, and I thought we kept our foot on the pedal.”

That lead Bauer spoke of came at the start, and the Warriors held on throughout. They forced six Panthers turnovers in the first quarter and held them to just 2-of-14 shooting in the first eight minutes, a sign of things to come, as the Panthers finished the game just 13 of 56 (23 percent) from the field.

According to Bauer, the Warriors mixed in a bevy of zone defenses to throw the Panthers off, and the backside of those zone looks always seemed to be in the right position with their help-side defense.

“I thought we switched up defenses quite a bit and never lost a beat — our help defense was excellent tonight,” Bauer said. “It hurt us a bit the first few times we played, so that was an emphasis, and we did very good.”

The Warriors’ creative defense had the biggest effect on Panthers do-it-all guard Mackenzie Bruns. The junior guard scored 36 points during the first two games of the regional but was held to just four points on 2-of-18 shooting Thursday.

Warriors guard Magan Harris, who had a pair of steals on the night and is the school’s all-time leader in steals, said keeping Bruns out of the game was a major point of emphasis.

“Going into the game, we had our minds set that it was our game — momentum had to be there, we couldn’t let them get into it or their fans get into it,” Harris said. “Shutting down their biggest players was a key component to our gameplan.”

Harris also led the Warriors offensively with 16 points and five assists. She suffered a knee injury at the end of the Warriors’ game against the Panthers last month in the Sangamon Valley Conference championship game and missed some time between that game and Thursday’s contest.

Bauer emphasized how much better the Warriors are with Harris in the fold.

“We’re just different when she’s on the floor,” Bauer said. “If she gets tired, I kind of ignore her because she can go for a long time.

“She’s the motor; she’s the difference.”

Similarly to how the Warriors focused on stopping Bruns, the Panthers focused their defensive attention on the Warriors’ top threat, senior forward Kennedy Bauer.

Although she was limited to just five points, Kennedy Bauer made her mark on the defensive end, hauling in a school single-game record 24 rebounds, breaking the program’s career rebounding record, which now sits at 818 boards, in the process.

She also had a pair of monumental blocks and a steal to solidify her defensive efforts.

“When I’m off, I know my teammates will pick me up on the offensive side, so I’ve really gotta pick myself up on the defensive side,” Kennedy Bauer said. “And I did — I know my job.”

After leading by double-digits for much of the game, Bailey Cosgrove scored all 12 of the Panthers’ points in the third quarter and had three of her five steals in that frame, allowing the Panthers to sniff striking distance at the end of the third and into the fourth.

But Harris stepped up with a couple of big 3-pointers in the opening minutes of the fourth to put a dagger in any hopes of a comeback attempt.

Harris usually isn’t a major threat behind the arc, as she shot just 7 of 34 from downtown during the regular season but seized the moment when it mattered most.

“I normally don’t take 3s, but there were a lot of opportunities,” Harris said. “You’ve got to take them when they’re there.”

Thursday’s win gave the Warriors their second regional championship in as many years. But with a starting lineup that features four seniors, including herself, Kennedy Bauer said this year’s crown feels a little better.

“This one’s a little more special because it’s our last year, and we want to make our mark at Watseka,” Kennedy Bauer said. “We want to bring back the hardware.”

<strong>Stat Book</strong>

Mallory Drake had nine points, six rebounds and two assists. Cassie Peters had six points, six rebounds and two assists. Natalie Schroeder had five points.

<strong>Up Next</strong>

The Warriors have another rematch in a Class 2A Sectional semifinal as they take on Bismarck-Henning at 6 p.m. Monday in the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Sectional.

The Warriors fell in the first meeting 36-31 in November, one of few hiccups in their 25-3 season. Barry Bauer is excited for another meeting against a team the Warriors will be playing for the sixth time in three years, winning three of the first five matchups.

“We’ll let them celebrate on the bus, but coming to school tomorrow, we’ll talk about Bismarck-Henning,” Barry Bauer said. “That was one of our losses, but it was back in November.

“We look forward to that, and we’ll get back to work tomorrow.”