GIRLS BASKETBALL: Milford moves on to regional final, Grant Park's season wraps up

GRANT PARK — Tri-Point’s Sierra Hummel did everything in her power to keep the Chargers afloat in Wednesday’s Class 1A Grant Park regional semifinal.

She finished with a game-high 25 points, including five 3-pointers alongside seven rebounds. But Milford had more balanced scoring, and, ultimately, the Bearcats prevailed with a 60-50 victory to advance to the Class 1A regional final.

“Tri-Point out-hustled us in the first half even though we were ahead,” Milford coach Tom Marshino said. “We communicated much better in the second half defensively and identified where their shooters were. We hit some big shots. Hannah Boyer, Emma Morts, Brooke Sobkoviak and Kaylee Warren all stepped up in a big way.”

Both teams were deadlocked at 11 in the second quarter, and Hannah Boyer went to work for Bearcats. Using her 6-foot-2 frame, she corralled offensive rebounds and turned them into second-chance points.

The senior forward finished with eight points and six rebounds in the frame. Even though Tri-Point ended on a 7-0 run, the Bearcats led 25-20 at the half.

“She’s become a lot more confident and stronger since the beginning of the season,” senior forward Emma Morts said. “Her being 6-foot-2, she’s always getting rebounds and scoring for us. Shes’ also generous when it comes to passing. She sets us up for us to get a good shot as well.”

Boyer continued her tear into the third quarter in the same fashion with six more points and five more rebounds as she finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds, and she had some extra help in Emma Morts.

After Boyer cooled off, Morts added her highest-scoring quarter of the game with six points and five rebounds.

However, on the opposite end, Hummel was getting warmed up as she had 12 of Tri-Point’s 15 points in the quarter despite trailing 48-35.

“We’ve drilled it in her head all year to just shoot the ball,” Tri-Point coach Will Patterson said. “She developed so much as a shooter over the past couple of years, and it shows. We needed every point she gave us, and she played great. I was proud of her effort and our team’s effort.”

While Morts had the only field goal in the fourth, her rebounding is what made the difference down the stretch. Anytime a shot went up, it usually ended up in her hands and going the other way.

Morts finished the game with 16 points and a game-high 16 rebounds along with five steals as the Bearcats sank their free throws down the stretch to preserve the win.

“Coach wanted us to bring the energy, and I held myself accountable for that,” Morts said. “I wanted to show the rest of the team what its like to do that and be that senior leader.”

In addition to Boyer and Morts, Kaylee Warren added a team-high 17 points, including 11 of 16 from the foul line.

Abby Kerrins added 12 points for Tri-Point in her final game as a Charger alongside fellow seniors Haley Jubin and Anna Murphy.

<strong>Judah Christian 59, Grant Park 21</strong>

Coming off a play-in win against St. Anne, Grant Park understood it had its work cut out for it against a gritty Judah Christian team.

In the end, the basketballs weren’t falling for the Dragons, leading to the end of their 2018-19 season at 4-20.

“We didn’t play with the same intensity that we did on Monday against St. Anne,” Grant Park coach Rob Bailey said. “Maybe that has to do with being a conference rival, but this wasn’t our night. Our shooting was off, passing was off; we committed too many turnovers, and everything just snowballed from there.”

Even after trailing 16-6 going into the second quarter, Grant Park wasn’t out of the game. They held a slim 9-8 rebound advantage despite turning the ball over nine times.

During the next eight minutes, Judah Christian completely took over. Dragon turnovers turned into transition buckets, and, offensively, they were getting two, even three shots at the rim, yet nothing was falling.

That combination led to them being outscored 16-4 and trailing 32-10 at the half, which was too much for the Dragons to come back from.

“We count up at halftime, we had 14 misses on shots that were 5 feet or closer,” Bailey said. “If seven of those shots fall, it’s a single-digit deficit at the half. A lot of those shots led to transition baskets and fastbreak points for Judah Christian.”

Micaelyn Benson finished with eight points and six rebounds, and Hadleigh Loitz added five points with four rebounds.

The Dragons say goodbye to their only senior, Kassidy Tierney.

“We went from being fourth in the conference with her to seventh in conference when we lost her; that’s how important of a player she is,” Bailey said. “Her leadership and versatility are going to be hard to replace. We have eight players back, so, hopefully, they’ll be motivated to get back at it over the summer.”

<strong>Up next</strong>

Milford and Judah Christian square off at 7 p.m. tonight in a Class 1A regional final at Grant Park.

Both teams played Jan. 17, with the Bearcats coming away with a 57-45 victory. The Bearcats look to bring home their first regional title since 2009.

“We have to control the tempo of the game much better,” Marshino said. “We got out of control at times tonight, but we’ll fix those things and, hopefully, come out on top.”