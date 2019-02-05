BOYS BASKETBALL: Gardner-South Wilmington gets revenge at Grant Park

GRANT PARK — Entering Tuesday’s River Valley Conference matchup, Gardner-South Wilmington had won seven games in a row, and Grant Park had won 11 of their past 12, so something had to give.

Thanks in large part to Chris Bexson, the Panthers left Grant Park winners of eight straight.

The sophomore guard had a team-high 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists to propel the Panthers to a crucial 55-49 win.

The Panthers improved to 19-8 on the season and sit in the driver’s seat of the conference at 9-1. The Dragons dropped to 15-6 and 8-2 in conference play.

“[Point guard] Nathan [Wozniak] is our leader, but Bexson’s been there all year,” Panthers coach Alan Wills said. “He steps up, controls the court, sees the court pretty good, can handle the ball, hit outside shots, and he came up with some big free throws in the fourth.”

Less than a month removed from a 22-point home loss to the Dragons, Wills said a variety of factors came into play the last meeting. Revenge and the chance to take sole possession of first place in the conference with 10 days left in the season gave his team plenty of motivation Tuesday.

“The first game ... we were sluggish and slow; our big guys were hurt, and they were hitting shots that we weren’t,” Wills said. “That was a little extra motivation, and conference was on the line, so motivation was there for a little revenge.”

After falling behind 14-10 at the end of the first quarter, the Panthers ripped off 9-0 and 7-0 runs in the second quarter to head into halftime with a 27-24 lead, one that fluctuated between three and eight points in the second half but never turned back into a deficit.

Bexson was a big part of that. With the Dragons giving extra attention to Wozniak, the Panthers’ leading scorer, it was Bexson who shouldered the load down the stretch for the Panthers.

He scored 13 points in the second half, including 10 in the fourth quarter.

“I’ve just gotta do what I’ve gotta do for the team,” Bexson said. “If he’s getting covered like that, someone’s gotta step up, and I’m more than happy to do that.”

For the Dragons, long offensive lulls, such as their two points in the final 4:20 of the third quarter, did them in. Normally lethal from beyond the arc, the Dragons shot just 6 of 29 (21 percent) from downtown Tuesday.

“Shots weren’t falling for us tonight,” Dragons coach Bryce LaMore said. “We struggled tonight shooting, which we’re going to have those nights; I just wish it wasn’t tonight.”

Wills attributed the Dragons’ long-distance woes to a conceited effort of contesting 3-pointers, as well as preventing extra opportunities by holding the Dragons to nine offensive rebounds that resulted in just five second-chance points.

“Getting out to their shooters was our biggest thing,” Wills said. “We know they can hit some 3s, so we had to limit their shooters and hold them on second-chance points.”

While LaMore said it was disappointing to drop a tight game on the team’s senior night, he didn’t want the result to take away from the accomplishments his senior class has had during its time at Grant Park, a class he said has elevated the program in his third year at the helm.

“This group went 17-2 in JV their sophomore year and have had a winning record every year since then,” LaMore said. “They took a struggling program and elevated it, and it’s been huge for the school.”

<strong>Stat Book</strong>

Wozniak added 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Panthers. Chris Bement had nine points and eight rebounds.

Logan Weissgerber led the Dragons with 16 points, four rebounds and a block. Daniel Palan had nine points and four rebounds. Will Schneider had seven points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals. Max Markland also had seven points and a game-high three steals.

<strong>Up Next</strong>

Both teams have conference road games Friday. The Dragons head to Donovan, and the Panthers look to lock up at least a share of the conference crown and extend their winning streak to nine games when they travel to St. Anne.

“I think we’re just coming together as a team now,” Bexson said. “Everyone’s doing their part. We’re going hard in practice and making sure everything’s how it’s supposed to be.”