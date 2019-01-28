BOYS BASKETBALL: Q&A with Watseka's Blake Castonguay

WATSEKA — When it comes to Watseka basketball, there isn’t much Blake Castonguay hasn’t done.

He eclipsed 1,000 career points last season, holds Watseka’s single-season record for 3-pointers (147) and holds one of the single-season highest free-throw percentages in school history (84 percent).

The Castonguay-led Warriors are 15-4 with their 5-foot-8 guard as the leading scorer, averaging about 20 points per game.

The Daily Journal caught up with the senior guard to talk about his career, Watseka’s turnaround under coach Chad Cluver, teammate Ben Lyznicki and much more. Questions and answers have been edited for length and clarity.

<strong>Question:</strong> Despite the fact you guys are one of the smaller teams in terms of height, the Warriors are 15-4. What’s been a couple of the keys to success?

<strong>Castonguay:</strong> A couple keys this season for us have been to pressure the ball so it’s hard for our opponents to pass into the bigger guys because of our lack of size. We also have been moving the ball really well, which has helped us because we are able to get our quicker players in space to make plays for each other.

<strong>Q:</strong> You’ve carried a nice chunk of the scoring load for the past couple years. This is year is no different, and you have Ben Lyznicki right beside you dropping 20- to 30-point games as well. Talk about the dynamic you and Lyznicki have on and off the court.

<strong>C:</strong> Ben and I have been really close friends our entire lives pretty much. We have played with each other for a long time now, and we feed off of each other on the court. Playing with him is awesome because we know what the other one is going to do before we do it.

<strong>Q:</strong> You scored your 1,000th career point midway through last season, which is pretty incredible to do it that quickly. How much did hitting that mark mean to you?

<strong>C:</strong> It was pretty awesome to do that as a junior. It was definitely a goal of mine to score 1,000 in high school, and it was even better to do it in my junior year. That couldn’t have happened without having the great teammates I have had while playing on some very unselfish and well-coached teams.

<strong>Q:</strong> Speaking of well-coached, you guys have won at least 20 games with Cluver at the helm. How instrumental has he been to your development as a player, and how has he helped make you better off the court?

<strong>C:</strong> Coach Cluver really has transformed the Watseka basketball program immensely during the past 4 years. He is a huge part of the player I am because of the confidence and trust he has instilled in me during the past 4 years. He is always there to help you with on-the-court and off-the-court issues. He is a great coach and an even better person, and we are really lucky to have his leadership here at Watseka.

<strong>Q:</strong> During your four years, you’ve been a part of some great wins and big moments. What moments stand out the most to you and why?

<strong>C:</strong> Winning a regional my sophomore year and going to the Sweet 16 were awesome. Not very many people expected us to do that, so it was awesome to prove them wrong. While I have been in high school, we also have won our own holiday tournament twice, which was awesome to do for our home crowd. Lastly, for the first time at our school, we won 20 games three years in row, which really shows all the hard work we have put in here during the past few years, and we have a shot to do that again this year, which would be awesome.

<strong>Q:</strong> The Warriors already have won one regional, and I know you guys want a second one. What has to happen for you guys to bring it back to Watseka?

<strong>C:</strong> That’s definitely our goal, and for that to happen, we need to defend at a high level and really execute our game plans. We have a talented team, and I believe if we play hard and defend as we can, we will have a shot at bringing another regional to Watseka.