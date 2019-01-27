ROUNDUP: Weekend prep sports scores

<strong>BOYS BASKETBALL</strong>

<strong>Gardner-South Wilmington 57, Dwight 43</strong>

After falling to the Trojans earlier this season, the Panthers got some payback, led by Nathan Wozniak’s 17 points and eight rebounds.

Chris Bexson followed with 12 points, and Michael Ashley added seven points.

For Dwight, Dakota Wahl finished with a game-high 19 points.

<strong>Milford 52, Chrisman 41</strong>

Kennedy Kunsch finished with a game-high 19 points to lead the Bearcats.

Trey Totheroh added 15 points, and Nick Allen added nine points.

<strong>Trinity 65, Cornerstone Christian 27</strong>

Max McCleary finished with a game-high 20 points, and Dylan Hassett added 19 points for the Eagles.

<strong>Watseka 52, Pearl City 48</strong>

Blake Castonguay finished with a game-high 23 points to lead the Warriors.

Ben Lyznicki added 13 points as well.

<strong>GIRLS BASKETBALL</strong>

<strong>Trinity 52, Cornerstone Christian 18</strong>

Veronica Harwood was unstoppable as she outscored Cornerstone Christian and posted a double-double with 22 points and 18 rebounds.

Sara Haller added nine points, eight rebounds, five steals and four assists.

<strong>Milford 46, Chrisman 26</strong>

Kaylee Warren finished with a game-high 23 points, seven rebounds and four steals to lead the Bearcats.

Emma Morts added nine points, five rebounds and four steals, and Hannah Boyer had eight points with four rebounds.

<strong>SWIMMING</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais competed in the Metea Valley Invitational and finished in 10th out of 12 teams.

Isaiah Swilley finished in third place in diving with a total score of 388.35.