GIRLS BASKETBALL: Second half struggles cost Boilers

BRADLEY — It was almost as if Bradley-Bourbonnais’ time was being operated by an hourglass.

They played with a full side of sand in the first half, but the sand eventually ran out, similar to their firepower on offense, and Lincoln-Way West walked out with a 75-65 victory against the Boilers on Thursday.

“We played our best and worst halves of the year in the same night,” Bradley-Bourbonnais coach Evan Tingley said. “The kids have worked hard in practice, and we took some big steps forward. Our execution was there, and we bothered [Lincoln-Way West] in the first half. We didn’t do that in the second, and it cost us.”

Reaching a boil

After being tied at 18 after a back-and-forth exchange, the Boilers turned the temperature up to the maximum level.

“We were aggressive and play free,” Tingley said. “We collapsed on [Lincoln-Way West] really well, and we went kicked the ball out; we were able to knock down some shots. We created a nice amount of turnovers, which turned into layups, which just piled on even more.”

Arianna Lombardi took charge and scored eight of the Boilers’ first 12 points out of the gates to put the Boilers ahead 30-22.

Evey Evans, who scored the other four points, then caught the red-hot hand and went right to work.

Slicing and dicing her way through the Warriors’ defense, she converted a couple of buckets plus the foul before stepping outside and burying a pair of 3-pointers.

Together, the duo combined for 23 of the Boilers’ 28 second-quarter points and led 46-31 at halftime.

“Scoring 46 points on a quality team like Lincoln is pretty impressive,” Tingley said. “We went into halftime excited and full of momentum. But I also told the girls that [Lincoln-Way West] was going to make a run and to be ready.”

Simmered down

Lombardi picked up her fourth foul. With her off the floor, that allowed the Warriors to key in on Evans and force someone else to beat them.

The plan worked out perfectly, as the Warriors slowing began chipping away behind the shooting of Taylor Gugliuzza.

She outscored the Boilers 11-9, and Tara Hastings added seven points of her own. The Warriors also forced nine Boiler turnovers in the frame, which led to winning the third 24-9 and tying the game at 55 going into the fourth.

“[Lincoln-Way West] is a really good team,” Tingley said. “They’re 17-4 for a reason, and it shows. But we missed some good shots that we can make, and we had too many empty possessions where we didn’t even get a shot. Turnovers simply killed us.”

Both teams continued to exchange leads down the stretch, but Hastings buried a 3-pointer with the Warriors ahead by one to push the lead to 69-65 with 2:00 left.

Gugliuzza proceeded to score the last six points on her way to a game-high 29 points (21 in the second half) for the Warriors’ victory.

“We sold out on the 3-point line and let them get the back inside, which was what we wanted,” Tingley said. “It worked out well in the first half, but not in the second. We’re all about pulling the thumb and not pointing the finger. It’s my job to put us in position to be successful, and it’s the players’ job to make smart plays. We’ll get back at it and learn from the mistakes.”

Stat book

Evans finished with a team-high 21 points (all in the first half) and six rebounds to lead the Boilers.

Lombardi added 15 points, and Zoie Langlois had nine points and eight rebounds.

After Taylor Gugliuzza for the Warriors, Tara Gugliuzza added 18 points, and Hastings chipped in 16 points.

Up next

Bradley-Bourbonnais is back in action Tuesday at Andrew for SouthWest Suburban action.