GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sandwich wears out Peotone in Interstate Eight semifinal

COAL CITY — Heading into Thursday’s Interstate Eight Conference semifinal, Sandwich had maintained its unblemished 24-0 season in girls basketball by wearing out its opponent with 32 minutes of hard-nosed, physical play.

Thursday’s game against Peotone at Coal City High School was no exception.

The Blue Devils led for much of the first half and were tied at 18 at halftime before Sandwich reaped the rewards of its grind-it-out style by pulling away with a 46-29 victory.

Sandwich extended its unbeaten record to 25-0 and secured a spot in Friday’s conference championship game, and the Blue Devils fell to 16-9.

“For two-and-a-half quarters, we were there,” Blue Devils coach Steve Strough said. “The way they play, they try to break you down over four quarters.

“We had a couple lapses where they went on a couple runs, and they feed off of that.”

In the early going, the Blue Devils were the superior defensive squad, and it showed on the scoreboard. Their 3-2 zone forced Sandwich to play more of a perimeter game than it is accustomed to, and it showed, as it made just eight field goals as a team in a first half that saw the two teams tied at 18 at the halftime break.

“We tried to take the inside away from them and force them to shoot from the outside,” Strough said. “It kept us in the game, and if they can’t make shots, they can’t set up their pressure, which helped us early.”

The Blue Devils leaned on their two offensive stars, Courtney Burks and Mae Graffeo. Burks hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter, and Graffeo scored all seven of the Blue Devils’ second-quarter points.

“We were feeling pretty good; we had a couple chances where we could have had open looks, but we felt good at halftime,” Strough said. “It was just a matter of trying to maintain, and, unfortunately, they kind of overran us.”

Right out of the second-half gate, Sandwich stacked up the first nine points of the third to take its first lead of the game at 27-18, with all nine of those points coming off of either an offensive rebound or a Blue Devils turnover.

As Sandwich started making baskets, it was able to set up its full-court pressure, which took more of a toll on the Blue Devils as the game went on.

After surviving the 9-0 start, the Blue Devils went shot-for-shot and kept their deficit at nine during the third.

When the fourth quarter began, so did another Sandwich run, this time scoring the first seven points of the quarter to put the game out of reach in the end.

The Blue Devils had just eight players for Thursday’s game, which further highlighted Sandwich’s grinding style. The lack of depth, combined with the fact the Blue Devils only shot two free throws despite Sandwich’s aggressive style, meant Strough’s team had to be both physically tough and mentally tough Thursday.

“More than even being physically strong, which there was a lot of contact out there, it’s just trying to be mentally strong,” Strough said. “It’s tough at times like that when you’re getting pushed around, but that’s when you have to have more fortitude and keep playing through it as best you can.”

Stat Book

Burks had 14 points, three rebounds and two steals. Graffeo had nine points, 12 rebounds and two steals. Rachel Paw had four points, four rebounds, an assist, three steals and a block.

<strong>Up Next</strong>

The Blue Devils play in Friday’s third-place game against Plano at 5 p.m. at Coal City.