ROUNDUP: Wednesday's prep sports scores

<strong>WOMEN’S BASKETBALL</strong>

<strong>ONU 157, Calumet 58</strong>

The Tigers set a new school record for points in a game and finished two points shy of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics record as they approached a triple-digit victory Wednesday.

In their 99-point victory, the Tigers splashed 36 3-pointers, breaking the NAIA record of 27, which the Tigers did themselves in 2006 and 2011.

Jess Learned hit nine of those 3-pointers on just 11 shots and finished the game with 33 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Sammy Stejskal was 6 of 12 from downtown and had 25 points off the bench, and Olivia Schmidt also posted a lethal line off the bench, drilling 7-of-10 3s and scoring 24 points.

All 13 Tigers scored in the game, with eight of them hitting at least two 3-pointers. They also forced 35 turnovers and assisted on 42-of-55 made field goals with 17 of those assists coming from Kennedy Johnson.

<strong>MEN’S BASKETBALL</strong>

<strong>ONU 110, Calumet 81</strong>

The 21st ranked Tigers scored 58 points in the first half on their way to a 29-point win Wednesday.

Nic Reid led the charge early and often, scoring 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting in the first half before finishing with a game-high 33 points while shooting 13 of 16 from the floor and adding 12 rebounds.

Five players scored in double-figures for the Tigers. Alex Gross had 18 points, Luke Tuttle and C.J. Smith each had 13 points, and Kensen Vaughn chipped in 12 points.

<strong>BOYS BASKETBALL</strong>

<strong>Kankakee 57, Lincoln-Way West 44</strong>

Darion Binion continued to build upon his impressive season with a game-high 19 points for the Kays in nonconference action Wednesday.

Lavell McIntosh and Jacquan Binion had 14 points each as the Kays improved to 13-5 on the season.

<strong>GIRLS BASKETBALL</strong>

<strong>Danville 63, Watseka 42</strong>

The Warriors struggled out of the gate with just four first-quarter points and never could recover in their nonconference road game Wednesday.

Kennedy Bauer led the Warriors with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Natalie Schroeder had 11 points. Kinzie Parsons had 10 points and eight rebounds, and Mallory Drake had six points and seven rebounds.