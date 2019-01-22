GIRLS BASKETBALL: Q&A with Bishop McNamara's Ali Berg

High expectations were placed on Bishop McNamara girl's basketball coming into this season.

And considering the Irish didn't lose a single contributing player from last season's Class 3A Sectional Runner-Up team that finished 21-12, it was understandable why.

That also meant the Irish had one more year of standout forward Ali Berg donning the Irish colors, and she's been nothing short of spectacular in her final season.

The 6-foot-1 star has averaging 13.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.1 steals for the Irish, who currently sit at 14-10 with a handful of games left on the season.

The Daily Journal caught up with Berg to discuss when she fell in love with basketball, the Irish's season, her college decision and much more.

Question: When did you start to fall in love with basketball and what was the point where you realized you could play at the next level?

Berg: I fell in love with basketball as early as six years old when I played at the YMCA and the Bourbonnais Park District. Although I played other sports, I always loved basketball the most. I started to realize that I could play at the next level when I started with the Example Sports program in 6th grade. Barry Bradford recognized my abilities early on and always told me that if I did the work to develop my game, I could play at the next level. He always pushed me and believed in me.

Q: You've being the focal point and top player for last 2-3 years if not all four years at Bishop McNamara. What has this journey been like for you? What are some of your best memories so far?

B: My journey has gone by very fast and it’s hard to believe that I’m already near the end of my senior year. There have definitely been some ups and downs, but overall the whole experience has been awesome! I’ve made great bonds with teammates and coaches throughout the years that will last a lifetime. Some of my best memories would have to be the regional championships we won, finishing 3rd at the State Farm Classic tournament this year, and just having fun with my teammates!

Q: Speaking of your teammates, how have they helped you improve as a player, leader and a person?

B: Most of my teammates are some of my closest friends both on and off of the court. Lauren (Krisko) and I have been playing sports together since we were very little so it has always been great to have that type of bond with her. Jenna (Hedge) and I have played against each other in grade school and I also played with Maria (Fernandez) in grade school. Those three, along with the rest of my teammates, have always pushed me become a better player. The past two years with the additions of Precious (Browning), Kiaria (Brown), Kayla (Dixon), Caitlin (Sellers), Claudia (Dolliger), Ty (HIll) and Amari (Stevenson) have challenged me during practices and also to continue playing at a fast pace than what I’m used to playing from travel basketball. The seniors this year have shared the leadership role and we all feed off of the strengths of one another. Being around all of these teammates throughout the years have allowed me to become a better person because of the great people that they are.

Q: It all paid off for you back in August when you committed and later signed to IUPUI (Indiana University - Purdue University Indianapolis) to be a Jaguar. What was the college recruiting process like and what ultimately made you choose IUPUI?

B: The overall process was stressful but also exciting at the same time. Having a variety of schools expressing interest was very humbling. I chose IUPUI because it felt right and during my first visit, I had a gut feeling that IUPUI was where I was supposed to be. (IUPUI) Coach (Austin) Parkinson and his staff along with the team made me feel very welcome. I feel that the university will help challenge me both athletically and academically.

Q: Congratulations by the way, it’s very well deserved. You girls are currently 14-10 with only a handful of games left. What’s been the toughest part of the season? And how has it helped make you all better?

B: Thank you! I think that the toughest part of this season has been our inconsistency and having a tough schedule which includes playing many of the top teams in the state. Playing these teams has helped us to identify our strengths and our weaknesses. The challenging schedule is preparing us for the upcoming state tournament. I think it was a good choice for (Bishop McNamara) Coach (John) Rutter to put us in these situations so that we can figure out how to work as a team when faced with obstacles.

Q: That challenging schedule has led you to this point with just a few games left before tournaments. It’s well known what happened last season with your tournament. What would you say determines a successful ending for you girls in your final ride?

B: I think, in order for us to be successful, we have to play together as one, communicate to one another, and also play with intensity and effort. We have a tremendous amount of talent on our team and I believe that if we put our talent with these things, we can be successful and hopefully have a deep run in the state tournament.