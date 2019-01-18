BOYS BASKETBALL: Irish come up short in second half against Riverside-Brookfield

KANKAKEE — Bishop McNamara knew it would have to play its best game of the season to avenge its November loss to Riverside-Brookfield when the Irish welcomed the Bulldogs on Friday night.

And for a quarter, the Irish were right in the thick of things. But after treading water in the second quarter, the Irish were drowned by a barrage of Bulldogs offense in the second half, as the Bulldogs used a 19-0 third quarter run to handle the Irish 78-34.

The Bulldogs improved to 15-4 and 6-1 in the Metro Suburban Conference, while the Irish dropped to 13-9 and 2-4.

Irish coach Adrian Provost said the Bulldogs showed they were the better team for the second time this season after they handled McNamara 77-45 in November.

“Riverside-Brookfield deserved to win the basketball game,” Provost said. “They shot the lights out in the second half, just like they did at our place.”

After a strong defensive showing from both teams in the first quarter had the Bulldogs ahead 12-11, the opening quarter seemed to set the stage for what appeared to be a game that would go back-and-forth for 32 minutes.

But the Bulldogs opened up a double-digit lead near the end of the half, using an 11-2 run to capture a 33-20 lead before taking a 34-23 lead into the locker room. And in the third, the Bulldogs opened it up. They used another massive run, this time 19-0, to open up a 61-29 lead before sailing to the 44-point win.

“We’ve done a lot of things right on both ends of the floor; we just can’t keep it consistent for 32 minutes,” Provost said. “We have a poor two-and-a-half minute stretch in a game, and it costs us.”

Provost, who was given a technical foul just as the Bulldogs started their monstrous third-quarter run, echoed his frustrations after the game. He said that while the Bulldogs were clearly the better team Friday, both teams were cheated when foul calls essentially stopped as the Bulldogs began pulling away.

“That doesn’t take my frustrations away that the 10 kids on the floor busting their butts deserve better from the guys in stripes getting paid,” Provost said. “Our kids come in for two hours a day and work their butts off to get better, just like those kids from Riverside-Brookfield, and guys getting paid aren’t doing their job.

“I know I’m saying stuff you shouldn’t say, stuff that’s taboo, but does it matter?”

While the Bulldogs were red-hot in the second half, shooting 17-of-23 (74 percent), the Irish were the polar opposite, as they shot just 4-of-12 (33 percent) and had seven turnovers.

Provost attributed fatigue as a factor in his team’s sluggish second half and noted that their schedule will continue to be difficult, with a road trip to IHSA Class 1A’s second-ranked team, Cissna Park, coming on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

“This time after Christmas, weeks seem like three weeks long and it’s only been four days,” Provost said. “We have a big game on Tuesday, so we’re taking the next two days off.

“We’re just gassed, so we need some days off to regroup and make a stretch run.”

<strong>Stat Book</strong>

Payton Gerberding led the Irish with 15 points, four rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block. Dom Koziol had five points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal. Owen Jackson had four points, four rebounds and a steal.