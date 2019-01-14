BASKETBALL: Kays top Kenwood; Irish boys and girls fall at Top Notch Health Awareness Challenge

KANKAKEE — A day full of quality high school hoops at Sunday’s Top Notch Health Awareness Challenge at Kankakee Community College concluded with the most highly anticipated game in the nightcap between Kankakee and Kenwood.

The back-and-forth affair lived up to the hype, with seven ties and lead changes in the second half, but the Kays scored the game’s last nine points and held the Broncos scoreless during the final four minutes to seal a 50-42 win.

“We just dug down deep and got stops; [the end] was the only time when we strung together stops defensively,” Kays coach Chris Pickett said. “When you do that and then come down on the offensive end with quality possessions, you can take the lead.”

Both teams spent the first half exchanging blows and leads, with the Kays’ 27-23 lead serving as a rare instance of a team holding a two-possession lead.

Darion Binion got things going offensively with 12 first-half points, finishing with a team-high 18 points. Paired with the play of his twin brother, point guard Jacquan Binion, who had 11 points, they won the game for the Kays, Pickett said.

“Good guard play in high school carries you a long way, and those guys are carrying us right now,” Pickett said. “We talk about having poise and being leaders, especially the seniors.

“Right when we needed to have those things, they had it.”

The Broncos made their move in the third, led by junior center Seryee Lewis and his 19-point, 13-rebound performance, to take a lead into the fourth.

Six of the seven ties and lead changes in the fourth came in the first four minutes. The Kays made their final run when it mattered most.

After about two minutes of scoreless play, T.J. Wicks knocked down a pair of free throws to put the Kays ahead 43-42 with 2:02 on the clock. Jacquan Binion stole the ensuing in-bounds play to set up Darion Binion’s short jumper to make it 45-42.

The Kays put up another stop and ran a little clock before Darion Binion knocked down a pair of free throws. Andre Robertson picked off a Broncos pass before Jacquan Binion scooped up an offensive board for a layup, and the Kays added a late free throw to round out the game in high fashion.

“I was telling our guys, ‘We’ve got to pick up our energy,’” Darion Binion said. “When they made that little run ... I knew they were going to keep coming.

“As soon as we started executing, we got the things we got and ended up winning.”

Pickett hailed the work of Darion Binion, as the senior guard has continued to improve as the season has gone on, after already showing great strides during his junior season in the first few weeks of this year.

“He’s ascending and getting more comfortable in his role,” Pickett said. “He’s a hard worker, and when you work as hard as he does, you’re going to get better.”

Pickett also said Darion Binion has been similar to an extra coach on the court, something his twin already was doing as a junior, giving the Kays a pair of capable leaders on the floor.

“I hear him repeating things that I say, and that’s comfortable as a coach to hear someone reiterate what you’re saying,” Pickett said. “Jacquan’s already there, so to have another player know what I’m talking about, it’s good for us.”

<strong>Stat Book</strong>

Darion Binion added five rebounds, an assist and three steals to his team-leading 18 points, and Jacquan Binion complemented his 11 points with three rebounds, two assists and five steals.

Wicks finished the game with eight points and five rebounds. A.J. Storr had seven points and two assists.

<strong>Up Next</strong>

The Kays are in action Friday with a Southland Athletic Conference home game against Rich Central.

<strong>Girls: Marshall 64, Bishop McNamara 36</strong>

A day removed from a heart-breaking 83-75 loss to All-City rival Kankakee, the Irish didn’t have much energy, physically or mentally, in Sunday’s clash with the sixth-ranked team in the IHSA Class 2A poll.

Tied at 13 after a quarter, the Irish seemed fortunate to be in it after turning the ball over eight times in the opening eight minutes. They were able to stay within striking distance for a majority of the first half but began to sputter near the end of the half and never regained momentum.

That allowed an 11-0 Commandos run between the end of the second quarter and beginning of the third, putting the Irish down 38-22. At that point, the Irish simply lost their mojo and spiraled to the 28-point final margin.

“Our energy level wasn’t where it needs to be,” Irish coach John Rutter said. “I understand we played with a lot of energy and effort in yesterday’s contest, but we’ve got to bounce back.

“You get to the state tournament, you play Friday and Saturday, and you have to have that effort left.”

<strong>Stat Book</strong>

Akayhla Dixon led the Irish with eight points, two rebounds, an assist and two steals. Precious Browning had seven points, two rebounds and three steals.

<strong>Up Next</strong>

The Irish look to snap a two-game skid Tuesday with a home matchup against Metro Suburban Conference foe St. Francis.

<strong>Boys: Hope Academy 75, Bishop McNamara 68</strong>

In one of the tightest battles of the day, Jamari McClendon’s fourth quarter explosion of four 3-pointers propelled the Eagles past the Irish in a game that saw five lead changes and two ties in the final frame.

The Irish fell to 13-8 on the season with the loss, despite shooting 25 of 53 (47 percent) from the field.

Irish coach Adrian Provost said he was pleased with his offense, but periodic lapses on defense did the Irish in in the long run.

“We were sharing the basketball, knocking down shots, things were happening that looked natural,” Provost said. “The problem tonight was defense; we gave up 12 transition points in the first half alone.

“We needed to hold [Hope] in the upper 50s to beat them, and if you take away those easy transition points, we did that.”

The Eagles gave the Irish a couple of zone defense looks during the game, but never played man-to-man, and the Irish made them pay with extra passes and ball spacing.

That ball movement — 16 assists on 25 baskets — and patience allowed the Irish to knock down a dozen 3-pointers, with Payton Gerberding accounting for half of those.

“I was surprised they stayed in a zone the entire time; I expected them to play some man-to-man and some run-and-jump,” Provost said. “We did a nice job of sharing the ball and making the extra pass.”

The two teams were tied at 57 entering the fourth, but after McClendon splashed three 3-pointers on the first three Eagles possessions of the fourth, the Irish never could recover and were unable to get back to within a possession.

<strong>Stat Book</strong>

Gerberding led the Irish with 20 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal. Owen Jackson had 15 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. C.J. Link had 10 points, five rebounds, a steal and two blocks.

<strong>Up Next</strong>

The Irish host Riverside-Brookfield on Friday. The Irish fell 77-45 when the two Metro Suburban Conference opponents played at Riverside-Brookfield on Nov. 30.