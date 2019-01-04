ROUNDUP: Thursday's prep sports scores

Daily Journal Staff Report

<strong>GIRLS BASKETBALL</strong>

<strong>Momence 39, Dwight 33</strong>

Momence outscored Dwight 16-2 in the fourth quarter to claim victory.

Mya Keen finished with a team-high 19 points to lead Momence.

Brooke Kelly followed with 11 points

For Dwight, Melissa Stewart finished with 22 points, 14 rebounds and five steals.

Kayla Kodat added seven points.

<strong>Watseka 71, Iroquois West 14</strong>

Natalie Schroeder buried six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points to lead the Warriors.

Mallory Drake canned five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, and Kennedy Bauer added 12 points with seven rebounds.

For Iroquois West, Ashley Aguilera had five points.

<strong>Central 34, Cissna Park 20</strong>

Alexis Waller finished with 10 points and six rebounds to lead the Comets.

Riley Thompson followed with seven points, six rebounds and five assists. Kamryn Grice added six points and five rebounds.

For Cissna Park, Sloan Boyce scored a game-high 11 points.

<strong>Sandwich 45, Peotone 26</strong>

Sam Gwiazda led the Blue Devils with 10 points and three rebounds.

Mae Graffeo added seven points and seven rebounds.

<strong>Oakwood 50, Milford 35</strong>

Kaylee Warren posted a double-double for the Bearcats with 14 points, 10 rebounds and five steals.

Abby Tovey followed with seven points and three rebounds, and Brooke Sobkoviak added six points.

<strong>WRESTLING</strong>

<strong>Coal City 55, Reed-Custer 21</strong>

The Coalers improved to 29-2 on their season with a solid win against the Comets.

Evan Rivera (106), Alex Friddle (138), Brandon Strnad (145), Ryan Wasielewski (160) David Papach (170) and Gage Leake (195) each picked up a pinfall victory for the Coalers.

Zach Finch (113) won his match by a 16-4 major decision and Connor Huston (126) won his match 13-3 for Coal City.

For Reed-Custer, Gavyn Whelchel (182), Bobby Mooreman (220) and Matt Cotton (295) won via pinfall.

Bobby Mann (120) won his match 5-3 in overtime for the Comets.