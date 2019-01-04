ROUNDUP: Friday's prep sports scores

Daily Journal Staff Report

<strong>BOYS BASKETBALL</strong>

<strong>Watseka 63, South Newton (Ind.) 31</strong>

Blake Castonguay scored 15 points in the first half and led all scorers with 21 points as the Warriors improved to 2-0 in Sangamon Valley Conference play.

Anthony Quinn and Ben Lyznicki each chipped in eight points. Drew Wittenborn, Jameson Cluver and Conner Curry scored six points apiece for the Warriors.

<strong>Paxton-Buckley-Loda 79, Momence 58</strong>

After falling behind 28-17 in the first quarter, Momence battled back to trail by just two points at the half, but a 25-point fourth quarter from PBL sunk Momence’s hopes in SVC play.

Lamarius Lillard notched a double-double with 15 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for Momence. Kobey Mazur splashed three first-half 3-pointers and scored 12 points. Clifton Johnson scored nine points, all in the first half.

<strong>Gardner-South Wilmington 66, Tri-Point 65</strong>

The Panthers scored 19 of the game’s first 21 points before holding off a resilient and youthful Chargers squad in River Valley Conference action.

Nathan Wozniak scored a game-high 22 points and added three rebounds, two assists and four steals for the Panthers. Chris Bexson had 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. Nate Wise also scored in double-figures, finishing with 13 points, eight rebounds, an assist and a steal.

Chace Cathcart went 6 of 8 from the free-throw line and led the Chargers with 21 points. Brian Curling connected on three 3-pointers and scored 17 points. Conor Cardenas also splashed a trio of 3s and finished the game with 16 points.

<strong>Milford 60, Danville Schlarman 28</strong>

The Bearcats opened up the game with a 21-4 first quarter lead and never looked back, more than doubling up the Toppers.

Kennedy Kunsch scored a game-high 17 points for the Bearcats. Nick Allen added 12 points, and Jared Schunke scored eight points.

<strong>Cissna Park 82, Iroquois West 37</strong>

Bailey Sluis buried seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 23 points for the Timberwolves.

Christian Stadlei also finished with 23 points, and Brian Fehr added 10 points.

For Iroquois West, Max Grant and Jack McMillan each had nine points.

<strong>Plano 56, Herscher 29</strong>

Blake Ohrt scored nine points for the Tigers.

<strong>GIRLS BASKETBALL</strong>

<strong>Peotone 54, Manteno 34</strong>

The Blue Devils scored 17 points off of 23 Panthers turnovers and converted 13 second-chance points in the Interstate Eight Conference rivalry game.

Sam Gwiazda posted game-highs in points (14), steals (four) and blocks (two), and also grabbed three rebounds for the Blue Devils. Courtney Burks added 11 points, two rebounds, three assists and a steal. Mae Graffeo notched nine points, seven rebounds, an assist and a steal.

Kenna Selk led the Panthers in both points (11) and rebounds (seven). Maddie Lacer had seven points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal.