BOYS BASKETBALL: Dwight holds off G-SW in final minute

GARDNER — It was only natural that since both schools combine to play football that Friday’s game came down to the wire.

Dwight and Gardner-South Wilmington went toe to toe, and when the dust settled, the Trojans made the clutch free throws while the Panthers didn’t, giving Dwight a 45-41 victory.

“This was one of the smartest offensive games that we have played,” Dwight coach Eric Long said. “We moved the ball very well and had very few turnovers, which are two things we need to do to have a chance to win every game along with rebounding. In the end, we played just enough defense to win.”

Let it fly

The Trojans wasted no time establishing themselves as the aggressors. They spread the ball inside to outside, creating open shots, and they weren’t afraid to pull the trigger from long distance.

Colton Holm drained a pair of deep treys, and Logan Graham drilled a 3-pointer as well. They combined for 11 of the Trojans’ 14 first-quarter points as they led 14-5 going into the second quarter.

“We had a plan for what we wanted to do offensively, and the guys made shots,” Long said. “There were moments we had great ball movement, but just didn’t make the shot. We created some great opportunities and kept at it.”

Gaining ground

After weathering the early storm and still trailing somehow by just singe digits, the Panthers made their move.

The tempo picked up, the energy was higher, and their level of belief started to rise thanks in part to senior guard Nathan Wozniak.

Arguably the most athletic player on the court, he showed it by battling Dwight’s 6-foot-3 Dakota Wahl and 6-foot-5 Lane Thompson for rebounds — and getting them.

In addition, he began finding his shot and connecting from deep on a couple treys.

However, he saved his best act for the end of the quarter where he notched a near putback dunk followed by a steal and 10-foot running floater to beat the buzzer that cut the Trojan lead down to 24-20 at the break.

“He’s a gamer, and there’s no one that can guard him,” Gardner-South Wilmington coach Allan Wills said. “I kept telling him to take it to the cup everytime since he wasn’t hitting as many outside shots. He can jump higher than anybody for only being 5-foot-9 and never gives up. He’s a special guy.”

<strong>At arm’s length</strong>

After trailing by two possessions of more all game, G-SW managed to claw their way back and cut the deficit down to 29-27.

But Graham came down and splashed a 3-pointer followed by Wahl notching a 3-point play to push the lead back to 35-27 before going into the final frame.

“My head wasn’t really in the game in the beginning to be honest,” Graham said. “But I knew that I needed to calm down and get in my rhythm quickly. I knew I could hit shots once I was calm.”

<strong>Closing time</strong>

As the final two minutes began to tick away, Dwight was clinging onto a 40-35 lead.

That all changed with two shots from G-SW’s Chris Bexson as he drilled back-to-back 3’s to give the Panthers their first lead of the game 41-40.

But it wouldn’t last as Graham came back down just 13 seconds later and buried his fourth and final 3-pointer of the night to give the Trojans the lead with the game later iced by two free throws from Cal Schultz.

“That shot felt great,” Graham said. “The Gardner crowd was going insane since they had just taken the lead so it was nice to hush them up.”

<strong>Stat book</strong>

Graham led the Trojans with 14 points and four rebounds followed by Holm’s 12 points.

Wozniak finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Panthers while Bexson added nine points.

<strong>Up next</strong>

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday. Dwight travels to play Reed-Custer while Gardner-South Wilmington hits the road to play Woodland.