VOLLEYBALL: Watseka's Bauer named Player of the Year

WATSEKA — It says a lot about a player when much of your gameplan is revolved around that person, and yet they still can’t be stopped.

When teams played Watseka, they typically focused on one player and neutralizing her impact — outside hitter Kennedy Bauer.

Bauer possessed game-changing athleticism, versatility and power with her swing that was too much for some teams to overcome.

“It’s actually motivation when other teams attack me,” Bauer said. “I’m very competitive when it comes to sports, so seeing that only pushes me to want to work harder and win. But at the same point, it’s always cool when the other teams picks me out to focus on.”

Despite dealing with three different setters this season and adjusting to different styles, she still managed to lead the area with 350 kills, which is part of the reason Bauer has been tabbed as the Daily Journal Player of the Year.

“It took some time for us to finally put everything together,” Bauer said. “We tried every rotation to find the best fit. Hitting off three setters took some getting used to since no one sets the same. But towards the end of the year, we got the hang of things.”

It’s not just the kills that made her the player she has become. Her game had to evolve with some key losses to last year’s 2A Regional championship team, especially setter Emily Bunting.

That level of evolving landed Bauer in the record books in a way that is rather uncommon for an outside hitter. She racked up 284 digs on the year, which helped her set a new school record for career digs with 874.

“Getting that record was really cool for me,” Bauer said. “Nobody would have guessed with me being a hitter that I’d break the school record for digs. To be honest, I didn’t see it coming either. But having my name in the record books is a really neat thing.”

In addition to setting a new record for digs, she ends her Warrior career with 888 kills, 453 assists, 121 aces and 87 blocks.

Her career also includes two regional titles, a sectional title and a super-sectional appearance.

After all of that success and playing with a ton of great players, it was her turn to shoulder much of the offensive load for the Warriors in her final season and she delivered night after night.

No player in the area had as much of an impact nor meant more to their team as Bauer did to the Warriors. And that’s why she is the Player of the Year.

“It means a lot to me,” Bauer said. “I really wanted to finish off my high school career strong and it feels like all my hard work has paid off. I couldn’t do it without my teammates though.”